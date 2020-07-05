UK Minister Says Huawei Needs To Meet 'certain Conditions' To Be Involved In 5G Network

In the latest aberration in Huawei’s involvement in Britain’s 5G network, UK minister has said that the Chinese tech-giant has to meet certain conditions that would permit its participation. According to international media reports, British health minister Matt Hancock has said on July 5 that ‘there are a number of conditions that needed to be met’ but declined to comment on the report which stated the UK officials are putting together proposals to cease the installation of Huawei Technologies equipment before six months.

While talking to the reporters, when Matt Hancock was asked about the report, he declined to comment on ‘leaks of that kind’. However, he added, that in response to the interim report earlier in 2020, the government had come up with several conditions that the Chinese telecom giant had to meet. The British health secretary also showcased confidence on the National Security Council to look into the budding issues regarding Huawei and said that the body would make the ‘right decision’ that would ensure strong and secure telecoms infrastructure.

Johnson to phase out Huawei

Hancock’s statement came after media reports emerged that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to phase out the use of Huawei in country’s 5G network in as little as six months. According to a report prepared by the country’s spy agency GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, the new US sanctions on Huawei will force the company to use untrusted technology that could make the risk impossible to control.

The new security fears over Chinese technology has led the UK officials drawing up proposals to stop installing new Huawei equipment in the 5G network. The authorities have also speed up the removal of technology that is already in place. As per reports, the US sections have had a ‘severe’ impact on the Chinese firm that significantly changes GCHQ’s calculations. The phasing out of Huawei in the UK comes after the United States designated Huawei as ‘national security threat’.

Inputs: Agency