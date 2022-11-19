'I Draw Inspiration From Gita': UK PM Rishi Sunak Writes Letter To ISKCON Temple London

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday wrote a letter of appreciation to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple London head Vishaka Dasi for the congratulatory message from him on becoming the UK PM.

In his letter to the head of ISKCON's London Temple, the Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak said, "I very much appreciate your kind, supportive and understanding words."

The UK PM mentioned how he draws inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita. He also said that he enjoyed feeding the cows in the Temple and how it completed a wonderful day for him.

Notably, Vishaka Dasi on October 25 had written a letter to Sunak congratulating him on becoming UK PM. "You already know the inspiration I draw from the Gita. The quote in your letter has a special resonance as we face the difficult decisions that lie ahead," Sunak said in his letter to ISKCON's Vishaka Dasi.

Recalling his visit to ISKCON's Bhaktivedanta Manor Temple along with his wife Akshata Murthy in August, UK PM Rishi Sunak said, "Akshata and I thoroughly enjoyed celebrating the festival of Janmashtami with you at Bhaktivedanta Manor in August. A visit to your spiritual sanctuary is always a fascinating and uplifting experience. On this occasion, it was a special privilege to address some of the 1200 festival volunteers. The chance to feed the Temple’s cows completed a wonderful day!"

The UK Prime Minister further added that he would revisit Bhaktivedanta Manor when his "diary allows". It is pertinent to mention that on August 18, months before he was crowned as UK PM, Sunak and his wife visited Bhaktivedanta Manor Temple on the occasion of Janmashtami. Sunak took to social media and shared an image of himself and his wife offering prayers at a Temple.