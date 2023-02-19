In London, Khalistani Supporters Raise Anti-India Slogans Outside Indian High Commission

After the series of attacks in Australia and Canada, Khalistanis raised anti-India slogans outside Indian High Commission in London on Saturday, February 18. Republic TV on Sunday accessed visuals of Khalistan supporters sloganeering against India in London. The Khalistani supporters not just raised Pro-Khalistani slogans but also chanted anti-India slogans outside the Indian High Commission.

Taking to Twitter, former president of Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said, "KhaIistanis raising anti-India-Modi slogans outside Indian High Commission in London. They are still living in their fairyland that they can benefit themselves with these sorts of protests! They are doing harm to themselves only."

KhaIistanis raising anti India-Modi slogans outside Indian High Commission in London.



They're still living in their fairyland that they can benefit themselves with these sort of protests!



They're doing harm to themselves only. pic.twitter.com/ZMlPEMu1mD — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) February 18, 2023

Khalistani supporters attacking Temples in Canada, Australia

Anti-India sloganeering by Khalistani supporters in London comes days after a Hindu Temple was targeted in Canada by some Khalistani elements. The wall of a Ram temple in Mississauga was defaced with anti-India graffiti on Tuesday, February 14. Earlier on January 29, Gauri Shankar Mandir, an eminent Hindu Temple in Canada's Brampton was targeted with Anti-India graffiti, inciting massive outrage among the Indian community.

Earlier, the Sri Sri Radha Ballabha ISCKON Temple located in Melbourne's Albert Park was also attacked by terror-linked miscreants. The temple wall was damaged with anti-India graffiti with controversial pro-Khalistani slogans that said, "Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad and Sant Bhindrawale is martyred." Terror-linked miscreants also wrote praises of a terrorist Bhindrawala who was responsible for killing more than 20,000 Hindus and Sikhs. They have termed him as a ‘Martyr’.

It is worth noting that lately, there have been a series of such incidents. At least three similar acts of vandalism have been recorded in Canada since last July.

Last September, the Indian Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement, saying there has been a “sharp increase” in hate crimes against Indians and other “anti-India activities” in Canada. New Delhi had urged the Canadian government to properly investigate the incidents.