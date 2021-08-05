In UK, Cats Are Dying In Huge Numbers As Fear Of Toxic Cat Food Haunts Vets

Cats are dying in massive numbers in the UK due to a mysterious illness that researchers believe might be linked to the widely sold cat food brands. As per the Guardian report, the rise in the number of cat deaths has also triggered concerns that not enough is being done to warn owners about the nationwide product recall. Vets across Britain are overwhelmed with cases of pancytopenia which is a condition including a rapid decrease in red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. This further leads to serious illness.

Reportedly, the Royal Veterinary College (RVC) said this week that it was aware of around 528 cases in cats over the period of the last few months. Out of those cases, 63.5% proved fatal. The real number of deaths among cats could reportedly be far more because several cases are not reported to vets and only a small percentage of vets pass data on to the RVC. Certain batches of Sainsbury’s hypoallergenic cat foods, Applaws and AVA (a Pets at Home brand) were even recalled by the manufacturer, Fold Hill Foods in mid-June. This prompted an investigation by RVC and the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

RVC, FSA yet to confirm the cause of deaths

As per the report, RVC and FSA have not yet confirmed the cause of the spate of deaths even after over six months of initial raising the alarm. The duration of the investigation is reportedly said to be causing frustration among cat food suppliers. Both RVC and FSA have said that they are looking into all possibilities, including the instances not associated with cat food.

One of the cat owners, whose furry pet died only on August 3 warned that too few people were aware of the recall and could unknowingly be feeding the cat products that could kill the pets. Steven Barrett, a commercial barrister from High Wycombe, reportedly said that his nine-year-old cat died on Tuesday after suffering from illness for five days. Barrett said that his pet had only ever eaten Applaws and had finished the last of a 7.5kg bag of its dry chicken food shortly before she began vomiting.

IMAGE: Pixabay

