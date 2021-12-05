In UK, NHS Set To Roll Out 'game-changing' Antiviral Pill Against COVID: Report

United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) is all set to roll out a "game-changing" antiviral pill against coronavirus. According to the NHS, Molnupiravir, also known as Lagevrio, could be available to the most susceptible patients by Christmas, Sky News reported citing Sunday Telegraph. The report further stated that country's health Secretay Sajid Javid is expected to announce the commencement of a nationwide trial of the drug, as the UK became the first country to authorise it last month.

According to Sky News, a letter outlining the planned rollout has been sent to local health leaders. However, no specific date regarding the program's initiation has been revealed as of now. The roll out intends to prevent vulnerable COVID patients from getting seriously ill and requiring hospitalisation. The report stated that Molnupiravir can be taken by those people who have tested positive for COVID and have at least one risk factor for serious illness, such as obesity, diabetes, or heart diseases.

According to the report, the NHS will start prescribing courses of the drug to clinically fragile and immunosuppressed patients within 48 hours after they test positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, hospitals and leaders of General Practitioners (GP) have reportedly been informed that the health service will establish a series of "COVID medicines delivery facilities" to help supply the drug to patients as soon as possible. The report stated that patients with a risk of coronavirus complications will be contacted by their local COVID-19 drug delivery unit to provide them with the pill. The majority of people will be given a course of tablets to consume at home, while some will reportedly be given the drug intravenously in a hospital setting.

Molnupiravir cuts mortality rate & hospitalisation by 50%: Study

Earlier in the month of October, the UK government announced that it had secured 480,000 courses of the Molnupiravir after research revealed that the drug lowered the rate of hospital admissions and mortality by 50%. It is significant to mention here that Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme collaborated to develop the drug, which operates by interfering with the virus's replication. Meanwhile, Molnupiravir is easier to store than messenger RNA vaccines since it does not require cold storage.

Image: AP