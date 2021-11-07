Irish Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill UK Labour MP Days After David Amess' Death

A British national has been arrested in Ireland on suspicion of making threats to kill a sitting Labor MP, The Guardian reported on Saturday. According to Garda (Ireland's National Police Service), several electronic items which could pose a threat were also seized alongside. Law enforcers in the region are on high alert following the murder of Conservative lawmaker Sir David Amess last month.

According to the report, the unnamed 41-year-old man has been detained in the Cork Suburb of Douglas suburb in the southern part of the country. The Garda raided his residence days after the man-made threat to the British MP over a phone call. As per the Irish Examiner, the telephonic conversation took place on October 18. During the raid, the police seized a number of electronic items. Meanwhile, the man was detained under section 4 of Ireland’s criminal Justice Art and was taken to the Brideswell Garda station for further questioning.

A Garda spokesperson said: “During the course of the search a number of electronic items were seized and one man, 41, was arrested on suspicion of making threats against a person from outside of this jurisdiction.”

David Amess’ murder

It is to mention that Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at a Methodist church located at the seaside city about 40 miles (62 kilometres) east of London. While the paramedics rushed to the scene, the MP for Southend West could not be saved and succumbed to his wounds. Sir Amess has been the UK’s member of Parliament since 1983 and was one of the longest-serving politicians in the British House of Commons.

Meanwhile, the threat level against lawmakers in the UK has been raised to “substantial” from “moderate” following a review, said Britain’s Home secretary Priti Patel. Addressing the House of Commons, Patel said that the police and intelligence services would “properly” reflect the change in their security arrangements for the MPs. The UK Home secretary made the announcement after Conservative MP David Amess was killed in his constituency on 15 October. Patel urged lawmakers to take the “change in risk seriously.”

