Irish PM To Recall Parliament As Politicians Defy Social Distancing Rule For A Gathering

On August 23, Irish premier Micheal Martin announced that the Irish parliament will be recalled due to the scandal of politicians which involved defying the social distancing regulations for a cultural gathering. He also added that the EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan should consider resigning from his post. According to the reportst, the decision was not solely taken by Martin as he was accompanied by his coalition government partners, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar and cabinet minister Eamon Ryan.

High profile political resignations in Ireland

The scandal was reported by a local newspaper, two days ago before the announcement was made. Reports suggest that on August 19, the politicians attended a Oireachtas Golf Society dinner where they defied all measures of social distancing. The event was reportedly held just 24 hours after the local government had reimposed coronavirus restrictions to battle the novel coronavirus. It was attended by around 80 people. Even when the government had imposed the rule of no "formal or informal events or parties" at restaurants and/or hotels, the event was attended by lawmakers. According to reports by local media, people at the event were seen sharing tables.

Read: Ireland PM, Deputy Call On EU Trade Chief Hogan To Quit For 'breaching' COVID Guidelines

Reports suggest attendance at the event has led to two high-profile political resignations so far. Irish agriculture minister Dara Calleary and deputy chair of the parliament's upper chamber Jerry Buttimer have resigned from their positions for attending the event. Hogan, who also attended the event, had to face public outrage and is under police investigation for alleged breaches of public health regulations. However, Hogan's spokesperson said that he was under the impression that all rules are being followed. Later, he apologised for "the distress caused by his participation". Martin believes that the apology from Hogan came late and he needs to give explanation for his actions.

Read: UK’s Johnson Seeks To Quell Brexit Fears In Northern Ireland

Hogan has led trade talks with the United States and has a pivotal role in negotiations over Britain's post-Brexit trading relationship with the bloc. He is considered a bid to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization in June before deciding against running. Hogan is a former Minister from Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael party and was appointed to the Commission's agriculture brief in 2014. He was given the influential position of Trade Chief upon his reappointment last year.

Read: UK: Johnson Seeks To Quell Brexit Fears In Northern Ireland

Also Read: Ireland's PM Announces Regional Lockdown In 3 Counties

(Image Credits: AP)