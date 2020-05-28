 Is Vijay Mallya Taking The Political Asylum Route? UK Yet To Communicate With India

In what is turning out to be a long drawn extradition process, Republic TV has learnt that the UK Home office is yet to communicate with Indian High Commission regarding beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s extradition status. Top sources within the central agencies have confirmed that they haven’t received any confirmation regarding Home Secretary signing off the extradition order.

READ | Big victory: CBI on Vijay Mallya losing final appeal against extradition in UK court

While several reports are doing the rounds that Vijay Mallya could opt for the political asylum route, central agencies haven’t received any confirmation whether Mallya has applied for political asylum. However, this is one option that Mallya’s legal team is exploring as this could delay the entire extradition process. In fact Republic TV did get in touch with Mallya’s lawyer in London who refused to comment on this matter. But agency sources say that there is a high possibility that Mallya could take this route as this would enable him to buy more time. As per procedure, it is unlikely that Indian authorities will get an official confirmation from UK authorities about Mallya filing a plea for political asylum. Indian authorities would be taken into confidence after a decision on the same is taken by the UK authorities.

READ | Vijay Mallya not allowed to challenge extradition to India in SC after UK HC rejects plea

Speaking to Republic TV, Mallya’s lawyer said, “We would not like to comment on this at this stage.” As per the extradition treaty between India and the UK, a deadline of 28 days is there from the day when all legal options are exhausted. That deadline would end on 11th July. Sources in Indian High Commission, London have confirmed to Republic TV that they are in touch with the UK Home office. In fact, a daily update is taken. Vijay Mallya also has the option of approaching the European Commission for Human Rights but so far no such move has been made.

READ | Vijay Mallya congratulates Centre for Covid package; says 'please take my money'

READ | Vijay Mallya files appeal against extradition order to India