Vijay Mallya Not Allowed To Challenge Extradition To India In SC After UK HC Rejects Plea

In a massive victory for India, the UK High Court on Thursday, rejected Indian economic offender Vijay Mallya's plea to move the UK Supreme Court to challenge his extradition order. On May 4, he had sought permission from the High Court to move the UK Supreme Court for the same. While sources at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) report that it is unlikely that his application will be accepted, they added that his application is rejected, India will immediately approach UK Home Secretary for extradition and will have 28 days to extradite Mallya.

On April 20, the High Court of Justice of the United Kingdom dismissed Mallya's plea against his extradition to India. The Queen's Division Bench comprising Justices Irwin and Elisabeth Laing did not find merit in Mallya's appeal against the decision of Senior District Judge (SDJ) Arbuthnot of the Westminster Magistrates' Court to sending his case to the Home Secretary. In February 2019, the then Home Secretary Sajid Javid approved Mallya's extradition to India.

Mallya faces serious charges of fraud and money laundering pertaining to the amount borrowed by Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks. Mallya, who reached the UK in 2016 was out on bail since his initial arrest in April 2017. In 2019, he became the first person to be declared as a fugitive economic offender on a plea of the Enforcement Directorate.

Vijay Mallya and money-laundering

The 64-year old liquor baron and former MP of the Rajya Sabha, is currently in London, fighting his extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to an alleged Rs 9,000 crores. He is out on bail and is currently awaiting a finality after the UK High Court rejected the appeal against his extradition ordered by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London in December 2018. Mallya has often claimed that he was willing to pay his loans back whether he 'was in London, or in an Indian jail', alleging that he has offered the same to the government.

