Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn Says He Will Be 'neutral' In Another Brexit Vote

Leader of the UK's Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn said that he will remain neutral in the second Brexit poll that he has promised to hold should he become the British Prime Minister in the December 12 general elections. He further added that he will be maintaining a neutral stand in order to carry out the result without any hindrance.

Jeremy Corbyn's neutral stance

According to reports, the Labour Party plans to renegotiate the deal that was initially formulated between the UK government and the European Union and added that it will aim to table a new deal that will be subject to another Brexit vote.

In reference to the above-mentioned statement, Corbyn stated that the new deal would be a trade deal with the European Union and stated that the new deal will be presented to the UK citizens within a span of six months that will be subject to the results of the general elections

According to reports, it is for the first time that he revealed his way of campaigning right when the current Brexit issue is causing a problem for the Labour Party in its working-class voter areas, which has mostly voted for the UK to leave the European Union.

Read: Farage Tells UK Voters His Party Is Not Just About Brexit

Support from the SNP?

However, Jeremy Corbyn's path to claim power could lean to support from the SNP (Scottish National Party) in some sort of an alliance. In relation to this, leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon, stated that she was expecting Corbyn to respect the right of Scottish people so that they are free to decide their own future but Sturgeon stated that she was doubtful about Corbyn compromising on the chance of becoming the British Prime Minister by honouring SNP's demands.

Nicola Sturgeon's admission comes after Jeremy Corbyn stated that Scotland's referendum-related to Independence was not his topmost priority during the early years of his administration that he stated will be two years.

Read: Shashi Tharoor Joins UK Firm As Strategic Adviser, Among British Experts & Ex-politicians

Nobody is above law: Corbyn on Prince Andrew

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn was asked whether Prince Andrew should give a statement to the US authorities about his alleged connection to Jeffry Epstein, to which Corbyn replied that no one can be above the law and anyone who is guilty of doing something wrong should be open to investigations.

He further added that the accusations about Epstein were completely appalling and added that it should be taken into account that the Epstein's victims were young women who were treated harshly.

Read: UK Leaders Square-off In First Debate Of Election Campaign

Read: PM Johnson's Spokesperson Says UK Is 'seriously Concerned' About Hong Kong Violence

(With inputs from agencies)