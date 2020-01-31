Jim Davidson Helps Unveil Portrait Of Nigel Farage Entitled Mr Brexit Ahead Of EU Exit

Famous British comedian Jim Davidson has helped unveil a portrait of British politician Nigel Farage entitled Mr Brexit ahead of Britain's official exit from the EU. Farage reflected on Brexit which he earlier called "the achievement of my lifetime" during an event in Soho. The portrait was designed by artist Dan Llywelyn Hall and was revealed at L'Escargot Restaurant. It will be auctioned to raise money for charity.

Funds raised by painting to go towards charity

Then the funds raised by the painting will go towards veteran support charity 'Care After Combat'. Farage during his departure speech at the European Parliament on January 29 said that he found it really hard to believe Brexit was happening. He said that as he stepped out for about a second, he felt something and added that it has been a huge chapter in his life. He further added that he gave up his career in business to go up and become an MEP which had a very damaging effect on family life and other things.

Netizens reactions to the portrait

An esteemed journalist of a UK daily tweeted the image which has surfaced on the internet. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to the portrait.

Nigel Farage has just unveiled a portrait of himself entitled "Mr Brexit". Jim Davidson is now giving a speech to mark the occasion. Happy Brexit everyone pic.twitter.com/dCDnfqywwt — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) January 30, 2020

I have been staring at the portrait of "Mr Brexit" for some time now, trying to work out who it actually looks like and I now realise it was when I was a child, at a late night shopping event at an Essex department store, I met an ageing Gordon Banks.https://t.co/fHiBqbMQ4E — Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 30, 2020

Twitter *realiy* needs to add a dislike button — Fiona O'Farrell (@Fionafof) January 30, 2020

This painting really is distasteful pic.twitter.com/MeMtL6zTy3 — Summer Ray (@SummerRay) January 30, 2020

