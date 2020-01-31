Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Jim Davidson Helps Unveil Portrait Of Nigel Farage Entitled Mr Brexit Ahead Of EU Exit

UK News

Famous British comedian Jim Davidson has helped unveil a portrait of British politician Nigel Farage entitled Mr Brexit ahead of Britain's official exit from EU

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jim Davidson

Famous British comedian Jim Davidson has helped unveil a portrait of British politician Nigel Farage entitled Mr Brexit ahead of Britain's official exit from the EU. Farage reflected on Brexit which he earlier called  "the achievement of my lifetime" during an event in Soho. The portrait was designed by artist Dan Llywelyn Hall and was revealed at L'Escargot Restaurant. It will be auctioned to raise money for charity.

READ: Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage Dismisses Requests To Stand Down Against Labour Party

Funds raised by painting to go towards charity

Then the funds raised by the painting will go towards veteran support charity 'Care After Combat'. Farage during his departure speech at the European Parliament on January 29 said that he found it really hard to believe Brexit was happening. He said that as he stepped out for about a second, he felt something and added that it has been a huge chapter in his life. He further added that he gave up his career in business to go up and become an MEP which had a very damaging effect on family life and other things.

READ: Nigel Farage Not To Field Candidates Against Conservative Party

Netizens reactions to the portrait

An esteemed journalist of a UK daily tweeted the image which has surfaced on the internet. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted to the portrait. 

READ: Nigel Farage To Not Stand In UK General Elections, Unveils 600 MPs

READ: Brexit Finally Arrives Friday: A Momentous Yet Quiet Moment

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
INDIA READIES FOR EVATUATION
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
GANDHI'S WISH FULFILLED THROUGH CAA
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
ARVIND KRISHNA ELECTED NEW IBM CEO
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA