JK Rowling Slammed For 'transphobia' Yet Again After Author Shares View On Rape Policy

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, faced backlash online after she reacted to a news article titled “‘Absurdity’ of police logging rapists as women”. On December 12, Rowling tweeted a link to the news story by The Times with a caption that has upset netizens. The article discussed that the Scotland Police insisted to register rapes as committed by women if insisted by the accused person, even if they have not legally changed gender.

In response to the news article, JK Rowling tweeted, “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.” Her tweet caused a stir on the microblogging site and netizens started reacting to her response. While some netizens supported Rowling’s views, many other users stated that her reaction was ‘transphobic’.

War is Peace.

Freedom is Slavery.

Ignorance is Strength.

The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.https://t.co/SyxFnnboM1 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 12, 2021

Netizens react to JK Rowling's post

Since being posted, the tweet has gathered over 100K likes and 23K retweets. Netizens took to microblogging site Twitter to share their views regarding the author's response. One user commented, "Denying biology makes you transphobic. Just in case you did not know. Have a great day Tranpa." Another user commented, "You literally have a castle and you spend your time doing this." Another user commented, "Why does it sound like you’re more upset about trans people than rapists? Feels like your priorities are wrong here, babe." Another user commented, "You created an entire universe filled with wonderful characters, fantastical beasts, magic & wonder, but can't fathom that trans people exist? You've gone downhill from the inspiring woman who wrote Harry Potter from her car." Check out some user reactions:

Some cis women are rapists



Worth noting that many GCs also want to record trans women rape victims as men



This is all just moral panic to justify taking away all trans people rights. It's to bypass your rational brain — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) December 13, 2021

I'm disgusted — 𝒘𝒊𝒍𝒍 (@portugalwill_) December 15, 2021

Well said — Twinsen (@TwinsenG) December 15, 2021

You have broken my heart. Why are you like this? 💔 — Keyanna Davis (Butler) (@keydavis0721) December 15, 2021

You created an entire universe filled with wonderful characters, fantastical beasts, magic & wonder, but can't fathom that trans people exist?



You've gone downhill from the inspiring woman who wrote Harry Potter from her car. — Jason (@JTheGhoul) December 13, 2021

You're making it hard for people who claim you're not transphobic, which, in the end, might not be bad — mimei9 (@mimeisthai98) December 12, 2021

Why does it sound like you’re more upset about trans people than rapists? Feels like your priorities are wrong here, babe. — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) December 13, 2021

You literally have a castle and you spend your time doing this — Rob (@robrousseau) December 13, 2021

Love is peace.

Freedom is acceptance.

Understanding is strength.

Trans women are not a danger to society. J.K Rowling loves to fuel hate towards a whole group of innocent beautiful people. — Daniel Lismore (@daniellismore) December 13, 2021

I adore you — desomorphine (@desomorphine2) December 15, 2021

Earlier in November, JK Rowling revealed that she had received a flood of death threats after her family's address was posted online. The author thanked people and the Scotland police for their immense support in the matter. She addressed the entire issue via a thread of tweets. Taking to her Twitter handle, Harry Potter author JK Rowling revealed that three 'activist actors' posted her family's address online. She mentioned the three of them clicked and posted a picture in which her address was clearly visible.

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

Image: AP