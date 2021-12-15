Last Updated:

JK Rowling Slammed For 'transphobia' Yet Again After Author Shares View On Rape Policy

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, faced backlash online after she reacted to a news article about a law regarding women.

JK Rowling

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, faced backlash online after she reacted to a news article titled “‘Absurdity’ of police logging rapists as women”. On December 12, Rowling tweeted a link to the news story by The Times with a caption that has upset netizens. The article discussed that the Scotland Police insisted to register rapes as committed by women if insisted by the accused person, even if they have not legally changed gender. 

In response to the news article, JK Rowling tweeted, “War is Peace. Freedom is Slavery. Ignorance is Strength. The Penised Individual Who Raped You Is a Woman.” Her tweet caused a stir on the microblogging site and netizens started reacting to her response. While some netizens supported Rowling’s views, many other users stated that her reaction was ‘transphobic’.

Netizens react to JK Rowling's post

Since being posted, the tweet has gathered over 100K likes and 23K retweets. Netizens took to microblogging site Twitter to share their views regarding the author's response. One user commented, "Denying biology makes you transphobic. Just in case you did not know. Have a great day Tranpa." Another user commented, "You literally have a castle and you spend your time doing this." Another user commented, "Why does it sound like you’re more upset about trans people than rapists? Feels like your priorities are wrong here, babe." Another user commented, "You created an entire universe filled with wonderful characters, fantastical beasts, magic & wonder, but can't fathom that trans people exist? You've gone downhill from the inspiring woman who wrote Harry Potter from her car." Check out some user reactions: 

Earlier in November, JK Rowling revealed that she had received a flood of death threats after her family's address was posted online. The author thanked people and the Scotland police for their immense support in the matter. She addressed the entire issue via a thread of tweets. Taking to her Twitter handle, Harry Potter author JK Rowling revealed that three 'activist actors' posted her family's address online. She mentioned the three of them clicked and posted a picture in which her address was clearly visible. 

