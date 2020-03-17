UK: Boris Johnson Asks Citizens To Avoid Non-essential Contact Amid Coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly announced a series of new measures to prevent the spread of deadly Coronavirus. According to British media reports, the new measures include a 14-day period of isolation for all households with symptoms and urged the people to avoid “non-essential” contact, including trips to pubs and clubs and to stop all mass gatherings. Johnson reportedly said at a press conference that social distancing meant people should avoid “pubs, clubs, theatres and other social venues”.

If you have: a new continuous cough OR a high temperature (37.8 degrees or higher), you should stay at home for 7 days.



Read more here on how best to protect yourself and others whilst staying at home: https://t.co/P5Ch222CYT pic.twitter.com/LsLU9wWqBL — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 14, 2020

He also added that people are urged to work from home when at all possible. Johnson added that people over the age group of 70 with prior health conditions, should be “largely shielded from social contact for around 12 weeks”. The UK is set to quarantine all its citizens who are aged above 70 for up to four months, country’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock reportedly said.

1543 confirmed cases

While talking to a British media outlet, Hancock revealed that isolating the elderly was “clearly in the action plan.” This comes as the infected cases rose to 1,543 and claimed 55 lives across Britain. While talking to international media, he confirmed that the measure will certainly take place in the coming weeks. He added that Coronavirus was a big risk to the elderly and vulnerable adding that it was for their self-protection.

