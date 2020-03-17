The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

UK: Boris Johnson Asks Citizens To Avoid Non-essential Contact Amid Coronavirus

UK News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly announced a series of new measures to prevent the spread of deadly Coronavirus, according to the reports.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reportedly announced a series of new measures to prevent the spread of deadly Coronavirus. According to British media reports, the new measures include a 14-day period of isolation for all households with symptoms and urged the people to avoid  “non-essential” contact, including trips to pubs and clubs and to stop all mass gatherings. Johnson reportedly said at a press conference that social distancing meant people should avoid “pubs, clubs, theatres and other social venues”.

READ: UK Steps Up Communication Amid Concerns About Virus Response

He also added that people are urged to work from home when at all possible. Johnson added that people over the age group of 70 with prior health conditions, should be “largely shielded from social contact for around 12 weeks”. The UK is set to quarantine all its citizens who are aged above 70 for up to four months, country’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock reportedly said.

READ: UK Asks Ford, Rolls Royce To Make Ventilators Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

1543 confirmed cases

While talking to a British media outlet, Hancock revealed that isolating the elderly was “clearly in the action plan.” This comes as the infected cases rose to 1,543 and claimed 55 lives across Britain. While talking to international media, he confirmed that the measure will certainly take place in the coming weeks. He added that Coronavirus was a big risk to the elderly and vulnerable adding that it was for their self-protection. 

READ: UK Tourists Asked To Leave Recreation Areas In Benidorm

READ: British PM Theresa May Faces No-confidence Vote After UK Parliament Rejects Brexit Plan

(Pic Credit: AP)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma praise PM Modi on SAARC leadership on coronavirus
CELEBS HAIL PM MODI ON SAARC MEET
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
ED
ANIL AMBANI, NARESH GOYAL SUMMONED
Abhishek Singhvi
SINGHVI SLAMS BJP FOR EX-CJI NOD
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES