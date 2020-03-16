UK Asks Ford, Rolls Royce To Make Ventilators Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Britain has reportedly asked manufacturers including Ford, Honda, and Rolls Royce to help make health equipment including ventilators to cope with coronavirus. A spokesman for Downing Street office reportedly said that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to manufacturers to seek support for the production of 'essential medical equipment' for the National Health Service. He further added that the PM will stress the vital role of Britain's manufacturers in preparing the country for a significant spread of coronavirus and call on them to step up and support the nationwide effort to fight the virus.

Currently, Britain has 1,391 confirmed Coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has claimed 35 lives. While speaking to an international media outlet, the spokesperson from Downing Street further added that the authorities will also be looking at using hotels as emergency hospitals and retired doctors will be asked to come back to work.

As per reports, Rolls Royce said that it was ready to help in any way it could. Honda also reportedly said that it had been asked by the government to explore the feasibility of making additional ventilators. A spokesperson from Ford said that it was assessing the situation as one of the two sites is due to close this year.

Citizens above 70 to be quarantined

UK is also set to quarantine all its citizens who are aged above 70 for up to four months. Country’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed that isolating the elderly was “clearly in the action plan”. Hancock confirmed that the measure will certainly take place in the coming weeks. He added that Coronavirus was a big risk to the elderly and vulnerable adding that it was for their self-protection.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to nearly 160 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 6,000 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

