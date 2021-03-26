Johnson Denounces Chinese Sanctions On UK, Calls For 'freedom To Oppose Abuse In Xinjiang'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 26 lambasted China for imposing sanctions on nine British individuals and four entities stating that the freedom to speak out against the human rights abuses faced by the Muslim minority of Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang is ‘fundamental’. British PM, in a Twitter statement, said that the members of the UK parliament along with other citizens that have been sanctioned by China are currently playing a “vital role” in raising the violations taking place against Uyghurs. Johnson reiterated his support to all individuals.

The MPs and other British citizens sanctioned by China today are performing a vital role shining a light on the gross human rights violations being perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims.



Freedom to speak out in opposition to abuse is fundamental and I stand firmly with them.

Johnson’s reaction came after the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday said that it has introduced sanctions on nine British citizens and four entities in response to London’s sanctions on Beijing over the issue of human rights violations in Xinjiang. It said in a statement, “The Chinese Foreign Ministry has summoned British Ambassador to China to lodge solemn representations, expressing firm opposition and strong condemnation. The Chinese side decides to sanction ... nine individuals and four entities on the UK side that maliciously spread lies and disinformation.”

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab also said if "Beijing wants to credibly rebut claims of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, it should allow the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights full access to verify the truth."

China to freeze properties of 9 UK citizens

With the sanctions introduced on March 26, the Chinese Foreign Ministry also said that they will freeze the property of all the nine sanctioned UK nationals while banning the Chinese citizens and institutions from doing any sort of business with them. Those sanctioned include nine individuals, Tom Tugendhat, Iain Duncan Smith, Neil O'Brien, David Alton, Tim Loughton, Nusrat Ghani, Helena Kennedy, Geoffrey Nice, Joanne Nicola Smith Finley.

The four entities are China Research Group, Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, Uyghur Tribunal, and Essex Court Chambers. Chinese Foreign Ministry said, “China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and warns the UK side not to go further down the wrong path. Otherwise, China will resolutely make further reactions.”

