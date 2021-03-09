Kate And Camilla Spotted Just A Day After Meghan Markle's Interview With Oprah Winfrey

A day after Meghan Markle discussed her relationship with the members of the Royal Family in the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles were spotted looking ‘somber’. According to the reports by Page Six, Kate was spotted being driven into Kensington Palace in London. Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla was spotted in a distant look while she was being driven through central London on Monday, March 8.

What happened between Kate and Meghan?

While speaking to Oprah Winfrey, Meghan discussed claims that she made Kate cry. Despite what the tabloids said, Meghan Markle, during the interview, claimed that her sister-in-law Kate made her cry just before her wedding in 2018, and not the other way around. She also said that Kate later apologized “and I’ve forgiven her”. The tabloid story accused the two of them having a tiff over flower girl dresses before the Royal Wedding in 2018. Meghan revealed that this was partially true.

Speaking about the same, Meghan said that a few days before the wedding, Kate was upset about the flower girl dresses. This made Meghan cry as it really hurt her feelings. She further added that there was no confrontation, and she doesn't think it's fair for her to get into the details because Kate apologised, and Meghan had forgiven her. She also said, “What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me”

Meghan also said that she never got a chance to set the record straight despite the fact that multiple wedding guests had asked her communications team if they could go on record to dispute the story for her. The former Duchess of Sussex revealed more shocking details about the incident. She stated that everyone in the Royal Family and the staff knew that the stories swirling around in the UK tabloids were not true but no one bothered to release a statement clearing the issue.