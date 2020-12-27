Kate Middleton, Prince William Don't Feel Right Wishing Merry Christmas; Eye 'better 2021'

With a new strain of coronavirus casting a shadow on festivities across the UK, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to bring in the New Year at their country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The Royal couple took to their official social media account to share a personal message for people wishing them a “better 2021”. As per People magazine, the royal couple was scheduled to celebrate Christmas at Buckingham Palace, however, a tightened lockdown and spike in infection in the country led to the alteration.

In an elaborate message, the British Royals extended their wishes on the occasion of Christmas and also expressed solidarity with people spending the festival away from family or mourning the “loss of loved one”. Hailing the frontline workers the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lauded people who’ve “put their own lives on hold for rest of us.” Owing to the present circumstances, they said that wishing a merry Christmas did not “feel right”, therefore “we’re wishing for a better 2021.”

This Christmas our thoughts are with those of you who are spending today alone, those of you who are mourning the loss of a loved one, and those of you on the frontline who are still mustering the energy to put your own lives on hold to look after the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/VvW3rV4fRz — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 25, 2020

Read: Queen Elizabeth's Deepfake Delivers 'weirdest' Christmas Speech With Viral Dance Challenge

Read: Brussels Urges EU Nations To Reconsider UK's Fishing Offer To Break Brexit Deadlock

Royals flout new rules

Amid the discovery of a new, rapidly spreading strain of coronavirus, thousands of UK residents, as well as foreign residents, are struggling to make ends meet, often resulting in restrictions being flouted. Amid this, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were recently caught flouting the coronavirus restrictions as they assembled outdoors with at least nine people violating “rule of six” on a festive-themed luminated trail walk.

The royals were photographed by UK’s Daily Mail newspaper as Prince William walked with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. He was accompanied by Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and their two children. The large group was seen outside the British Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, according to the Daily Mail report.

Read: EU Expected To Approve Post-Brexit Trade Deal With UK 'within Days': Report

Read: Prince William And Kate Middleton Caught Flouting England's COVID-19 'rule Of Six'