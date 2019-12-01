Kate Middleton, Prince William To Cheer Several Charities This Christmas

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all set to spread some holiday cheer for those who work or volunteer for charities and other organisations during Christmas. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are joining the British TV cooking legend and former judge on The Greatest British Bake Off, Marry Berry for - A Berry Royal Christmas special- episode. Slotted to be aired on December 16, the royals will join Berry for several visits to charities close to their hearts. The two will be seen preparing festive food for the staff and volunteers of these charities. Ahead of the show, the official Instagram account for the royal couple posted several pictures of what public can expect from 'A Berry Royal Christmas'. Take a look.

Read: Kate Middleton Sends Pakistani Designer A Letter Thanking Her For Royal Tour's Outfits

Read: Kate Middleton: The Duchess Of Cambridge's Look In Salwar Kameez

Kate, Prince William to visit The Passage organization

Mary Berry will also join Kate to learn more about her personal commitments in raising kids for the future. Besides this, she and Prince William will be seen visiting The Passage organization, London's largest voluntary sector resource center for homeless people, helping over 1,30,000 people in crisis through its resource centre, homelessness prevention projects, and two innovative accommodation services, the Instagram post read. The 84-year-old food writer and Kate will then visit the UK's first dry set up by Action Not Addiction. The episode will also cover the success stories of recipients with whom the three will meet. In the end, the Duke, Duchess, and Mary will host a Christmas party to thank and acknowledge staff and volunteers from charities and organisations along with some special guests.

Read: Kate Middleton Sticks To Classics Donning A Royal Blue Kurta, Read On

Prince William opens up about grandmother Elizabeth II

The episode also features Prince William's revelation about how his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his parents, Princess Diana and Prince Charles have inspired him to continue to use his platform and influence for good and give back to the communities that need it the most. He said in the show that both his parents were hugely charitable and that's from where his sense of duty towards charity comes. He added that Prince Charles, his father set up the Prince's Trust and he's involved in so many different organisations. Likewise, his mother has done her work with homelessness, Aids and other charities. He said he considers himself lucky for having grown in a household that gives back. William goes on to say that his grandmother too made her way into public service in a "man's world". In his conclusion, William emphasized that he gets a lot out of helping others.

Read: Pakistan: Prince William, Kate Middleton Arrive For 5-day Visit