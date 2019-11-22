The Debate
The Debate
Kate Middleton Sends Pakistani Designer A Letter Thanking Her For Royal Tour's Outfits

Others

Kate Middleton sent a handwritten note to Pakistani designer for the outfits donned by the Duchess during the royal couple's Pakistan tour. Read on for details.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
kate middleton

Kate Middleton and Prince William were on their first Royal Pakistan tour in October 2019. The royal couple paid attention to the noble work done in the country. While no doubt the royal tour was a success, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also scored high for sporting ethnic outfits while touring the country.

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's Pakistan tour outfits: 

Kate Middleton had specially donned vibrant salwar suits designed by the Pakistani designer Khadijah Shah. The Duchess seemed to have been impressed by her work and sent the designer a handwritten note. Here are Kate Middleton's outfits from the Pakistan tour:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Also Read: Kate Middleton Sticks To Classics Donning A Royal Blue Kurta, Read On

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Also Read: Kate Middleton: The Duchess Of Cambridge's Look In Salwar Kameez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Khadijah posted Kate Middleton’s handwritten letter on her Twitter handle. The designer’s excitement at the Duchess’ gesture could very well be understood. She has captioned her post, “We are absolutely thrilled with how elegantly she carried it, and grateful for this privilege and honour”.

Although the main body of the note was typed out on custom stationery of the Kensington Palace, the note was personalised by “Dear Khadijah” written in the Duchess’ own handwriting. She had also signed off with her full name in cursive “Catherine”. The note conveyed the heartfelt gratitude of Kate Middleton for helping her and Prince William during the Pakistan tour.

Also Read: Pakistan: Prince William, Kate Middleton Arrive For 5-day Visit

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wore a white salwar suit embroidered with black thread from the collection.

Kate Middleton pakistan tour

(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

Also Read: Kate Middleton Cancels Tusk Conservation Awards Last-minute Due To 'the Children'

 

 

Published:
