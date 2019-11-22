Kate Middleton Sends Pakistani Designer A Letter Thanking Her For Royal Tour's Outfits

Kate Middleton and Prince William were on their first Royal Pakistan tour in October 2019. The royal couple paid attention to the noble work done in the country. While no doubt the royal tour was a success, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also scored high for sporting ethnic outfits while touring the country.

"The community at the SOS Village is built around family - and the best possible family you could imagine - where everyone comes together to nurture, love and protect the children in their care." — The Duchess of Cambridge #Throwback #RoyalVisitPakistan on #WorldChildrensDay 👧👦 pic.twitter.com/QgdzgyEpTU — UKinPakistan🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@ukinpakistan) November 20, 2019

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's Pakistan tour outfits:

Kate Middleton had specially donned vibrant salwar suits designed by the Pakistani designer Khadijah Shah. The Duchess seemed to have been impressed by her work and sent the designer a handwritten note. Here are Kate Middleton's outfits from the Pakistan tour:

Khadijah posted Kate Middleton’s handwritten letter on her Twitter handle. The designer’s excitement at the Duchess’ gesture could very well be understood. She has captioned her post, “We are absolutely thrilled with how elegantly she carried it, and grateful for this privilege and honour”.

I was delighted to have even been considered, this is just humbling to a whole different level. However what’s most commendable is the consideration, grace and thoughtfulness of HRH the Duchess Catherine, it is no wonder that she is so respected and beloved @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/1rObILfmYR — khadijah shah (@khadijah_shah) November 21, 2019

Although the main body of the note was typed out on custom stationery of the Kensington Palace, the note was personalised by “Dear Khadijah” written in the Duchess’ own handwriting. She had also signed off with her full name in cursive “Catherine”. The note conveyed the heartfelt gratitude of Kate Middleton for helping her and Prince William during the Pakistan tour.

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wore a white salwar suit embroidered with black thread from the collection.

