Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis's Reaction After UK Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8, 2022, following which King Charles ascended the throne. King Charles III, who was proclaimed the new king of the United Kingdom, also named his son Prince William the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, replacing the late Princess Diana.

The entire UK mourned Queen's demise online, while several fans and followers left cards as well as flowers at Windsor Castle in order to pay tribute to the Queen. Politicians, Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities also took a moment to remember the Queen of the United Kingdom.

Here's how Prince Louis reacted after Queen's demise

In order to pay last respects, the members of the royal family including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited at the castle. On Saturday, Kate spoke with children in front of Windsor Castle and discussed how her 4-year-old son Prince Louis handled the death of his great-grandmother. As per Sunday Times, Middleton revealed Prince Louis' words after the latter got to know about her grannie's demise. As per the publication, Louis said, "At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now."

Following his grandmother's demise, Prince William also released a statement, which read,

"So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign. I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives."

William added, "She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be sometime before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real." The Queen’s son King Charles III spoke about his mother's demise, mentioning it was “a moment of the greatest sadness for all members of the family."

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Image: Twitter/@jeanniebrichett