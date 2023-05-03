King Charles Coronation: 1,600 People To Protest Against Monarch At UK's Trafalgar Square

Approximately 1,600 people are expected to gather in Trafalgar Square on the day of the coronation to protest the monarchy and its existence. According to a report from Sky news, this group of protesters is organised by Republic, an anti-royal pressure group, who claim that the monarchy is an "appalling wast of public money".

A YouGov poll of 4,000 adults has revealed that 51 percent of people think that the government should not fund the ceremony, while 32 percent believe that it should. Republic's CEO, Graham Smith, said that their opposition to King Charles is the same as their opposition to Queen Elizabeth II, although he adds that Charles is "openly political" in making his views clear on a range of issues and lobbying government ministers without anyone knowing the impact this has on policy.

Is the issue Charles or the institution of monarchy itself?

However, Smith emphasises that their objection is not to who the monarch is, but to the institution itself and the out-dated concept of figurehead royalty. The cost of the coronation is estimated to be approximately £250m, with security costs making up around £150m, according to Home Office sources. The protesters hope to line the route of the coronation with banners, placards, and flags, chanting "abolish the monarchy" and "not my king". More than a thousand people have signed up for the campaign so far.

Why do some people oppose monarchy in Britain?

The opposition to the monarchy in the United Kingdom is a complex issue with several reasons. Here are some of the reasons:

Democratic Principles: One of the main reasons why some people oppose the monarchy is that it goes against democratic principles. In a monarchy, the head of state is not elected by the people but is born into their position, which some people see as unfair and undemocratic. They argue that in a modern society, the head of state should be chosen through democratic means to ensure that the people have a say in who represents them.

Cost: Another reason why some people oppose the monarchy is the cost. The British monarchy is one of the most expensive in the world, and taxpayers fund it. According to some estimates, the monarchy costs the UK economy around £345 million annually. This figure includes the cost of maintaining royal residences, the salaries of staff, and other expenses. Some people argue that this money could be better spent on other things, such as healthcare, education, and public services.

Lack of Accountability: Some people oppose the monarchy because they believe that the institution lacks accountability. The monarch is not subject to the same levels of scrutiny as elected officials and is not accountable to the public in the same way. Some people argue that this lack of accountability can lead to abuses of power and corruption.

Historical Context: Some people oppose the monarchy because of its historical context. The monarchy is seen by some as a symbol of a bygone era, and the idea of a hereditary ruler is outdated. Some people also view the monarchy as a symbol of British imperialism and colonialism, which can be a sensitive topic for some.

Republicanism: Some people oppose the monarchy because they believe in the concept of republicanism. Republicanism is a political ideology that advocates for a system of government where the head of state is elected.