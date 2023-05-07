King Charles' Coronation: Bhutanese King And Queen Steal The Show In Traditional Outfits

Amid the presence of prolific leaders from around the world, the Bhutanese royals stole the show as they flaunted their traditional outfits at the coronation of King Charles III. Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun were among the list of international royals who attended the coronation of British monarchs King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of other international royals also included the kings and queens from Spain, Lesotho, Japan, Norway, Romania, etc. At the historic event, the non-British royals were asked to wear traditional outfits to represent their culture. While some chose to follow the formal suit protocol, the Bhutanese royals stole the show with their traditional outfits.

On the Coronation day, the Bhutan king and queen looked stylish in their traditional attires. While the Queen wore a traditional purple Kira, the King donned a traditional Gho, Bhutan Live reported. The purple or Lilac coloured Kira is a traditional customary wrap dress that is typical in Bhutanese culture. Queen Jetsun Pema, complimented her illustrious outfit with a purple clutch. The couple was seen beaming as they entered Westminster Abbey for the sacred coronation ceremony of the new British monarch.

Royal couple donned traditional outfits at the pre-coronation ceremony

Prior to the historic coronation, the royal couple also wore traditional outfits at the pre-coronation gala as well. The royals were glowing in the traditional attire as they entered Buckingham Palace, where the pre-coronation ceremony was organised. At the reception, they spoke to the Prince and Princess of Wales along with other members of the Royal family. The couple’s picture with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton circulated online, leaving netizens completely awestruck.

The King of Bhutan looks smitten with Princess Catherine.#Coronation pic.twitter.com/SKlytZ7BG6 — Prince & Princess of Wales  (@TribesBritannia) May 5, 2023

The Bhutanese monarchy has a long association with the UK royal family. Both King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema attended the funeral of former British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. At that time, the Royals interacted with both Charles and Camilla, the then Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. However, the couple never got a chance to meet the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch. Back in 2016, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge William and Kate toured Bhutan to meet the royal couple who were known as, ‘the Himalaya’s Will and Kate’. One thing common between the two couples is the fact that they both got married in 2011. Both Kate and Jetsun were commoners who married into royalty.