King Charles Coronation | Here Are Some Fun Facts About His Majesty

UK's King Charles will be crowned on May 6 in Westminster Abbey, with the Queen Consort being crowned beside him. Let's look at some fascinating details about His Majesty The King, as the day of his coronation is just one day away. Since 1601, there has only been one coronation in the month of May yet. This time the king has invited 2000 guests which would include many international royal fans who would be travelling to London to celebrate King Charles III's coronation, including those from Canada, Australia, France, and elsewhere. Apart from this, the King will reuse historic items of clothing from the Royal Collection, worn by previous monarchs at past Coronations.
Fun facts about the king ahead of the King Charles Coronation
As His Majesty's Coronation draws closer, here are some interesting and funny facts him as per the official website of the Royal Family:
- Prince of Wales, His Majesty became President or Patron of over 800 charities and initiatives in total.
- A champion of environmental issues for over 50 years, the King first spoke publicly about his concerns on pollution and plastics and their impact on the natural world in 1970.
- At the age of 16 years, the King undertook his first official Royal duty in June 1965, attending a student garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
- His Majesty is an author. He wrote The Old Man of Lochnagar, based on stories he told his younger brothers growing up. The King has also written books on the natural world and the environment including 'Harmony'; and 'Climate Change, a Ladybird Expert Book'.
- The King is a keen painter and had a watercolour displayed in the Royal Academy's 1987 summer exhibition, after it was submitted anonymously.
- In 1975, His Majesty became a member of the Magic Circle, a society of stage magicians founded in London in 1905, after passing his audition with a magic trick.
- In 1980, The King rode in the Ludlow steeplechase and finished second. His Majesty has been a keen equestrian throughout his life and played polo until 2005.
- The King made a cameo appearance on Coronation Street in 2000, and on EastEnders in 2022 in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
- His Majesty has presented the weather forecast on the BBC. This took place during a visit to BBC Scotland's studios in 2012.
- The King purchased an Aston Martin DB6 Mark 2 Volante in November 1970, which has since been converted to run on E85 bioethanol made from by-products of the wine and cheese industries. The Prince and Princess of Wales left Buckingham Palace in His Majesty's Aston Martin following their wedding in April 2011.
- The King often carries out tree-planting ceremonies during engagements. After planting each tree, His Majesty gives a branch a friendly shake to wish them well.