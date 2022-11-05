King Charles Described His Mother Queen Elizabeth As 'cold & Aloof', New Biography Claims

The longest reigning Monarch of the United Kingdom, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September, has left behind a legacy that is hard to match. While people were well aware of her commitment and duty to the nation, many were not aware of various aspects of her life, including her role as a mother.

In a new biography titled “The King: The Life of Charles III”, which is all set for Publication on November 8, author Christopher Andersen claimed that King Charles described his mother as ‘cold and aloof’ during his ‘lonely childhood’. The biography also mentions how the British King was bullied during his days in boarding school, which the author went on to call 'pure hell'.

Anderson calls the King Charles' childhood 'heartbreakingly lonely'

While describing the UK Monarch’s childhood Anderson claimed, “So much about Charles you could trace back to his childhood, which was heartbreakingly lonely. Charles has described his relationship with his mother that she was cold and aloof, and that his father was a bully who hectored him, who made him cry in front of other people, physically bullied him."

Claiming that the King’s parents were only there for him when he had bad flu or broke his ankles, the book obtained by Newsweek said that when the King “had an emergency appendectomy at the age of 13, neither his mother nor his father visited him at the hospital."

Boarding school was 'pure hell': Anderson

While talking about King Charles' experience in a boarding school in Scotland, Anderson asserted that it was a “pure hell”. Speaking on the abuse that the UK Monarch faced in his school, the author claimed that the then-Prince was “routinely beaten” by the older students and was bullied by his schoolmates, calling it “child abuse by today’s standard.”

While the Queen has left a legacy that is enamoured by her people, the alleged lonely and sad childhood of the King remains unknown. As the biography intends to give detailed insights into the life of the King, it will be interesting to see what other secrets are yet to be revealed.