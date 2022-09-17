King Charles III Gifted Pen By Well-wishing Fan After Ink Leak Mishap 'just In Case'

King Charles III was gifted a pen by one of his fans on Friday as he was greeting a crowd in Cardiff, UK. The fan was heard saying “Just in case” while handing over the pen to the Royal. Although confused at first, the monarch soon realised the reference of the well-wisher to a previous mishap due to a leaky pen when the King was signing a document at the Hillsborough Castle. UK's new King graciously accepted the gift and looked at the pen as he burst out laughing. Even the crowd joined in the laughter in the midst of applause.

The video was posted on twitter by a user named Royal Supporter. So far, the video has amassed 308K views, 11.1K Likes and more than thousand retweets.

King Charles III was recently proclaimed Britain's new monarch following Queen Elizabeth II’s demise. The proclamation was held in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council. The monarch was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and Prince William – the new Prince of Wales.

King Charles III throws regal tantrum over a leaky pen

Previously, the King was captured on camera venting his frustration at a leaky pen during a signing ceremony in Northern Ireland, when signing a visitors' book Hillsborough Castle near Belfast. The monarch was seen reacting in frustration when a pen being used by him leaked on his hand.

"Oh god I hate this!" Charles exclaims, as he is seen standing up and handing the pen over to his wife and Queen Consort Camilla.

"I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time," the monarch complains as he appears to furiously rub the ink from his fingers.

"Oh look, it's going everywhere," Camilla is heard saying as the king walks out of the room with his aides.

The faulty pen was swiftly removed and replaced by flustered courtiers after The Queen Consort asked for a replacement before she sat down to sign the book herself.

On a previous occasion, the attendees of Charles' historic accession to the throne found themselves distracted when the King suddenly gestured furiously to one of his aides to remove a pot of ink on the table got in his way.

Image: ANI