King Charles III Reacts To UK Student's Request To 'bring Back' Prince Harry: 'Who?'

New British monarch King Charles III had an awkward encounter with Britons on Wednesday when one University Student asked the UK royal to bring back the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry. The rift between the father-son duo has been widening ever since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties. According to Hello Magazine, the British Monarch was greeting the students at the University of East London (UEL), when one student requested the King to “bring back”, his youngest son. “Can you bring back Harry?”, the student asked.

According to Hello magazine, the king laughed off the awkward comment and replied “Who?”. However, King Charles misheard what the student said and burst into laughter when he understood what the man had said. The youngest son of the Late Princess Diana is currently residing in Montecito, USA with his wife, former actress, Meghan Markel. After the couple stepped back from royal duties back in 2020, the two have been open about their struggles in the royal family.

From an Oprah interview to a tell-all book, the Royal couple laid it all out and spared no one. Last month, Prince Harry started the year 2023, by releasing his tell-all memoir Spare. The book in which the 38-year-old prince detailed his strained relationships with the members of the British Royal Family, has become a big hit in the UK and all over the world.

Uncertainty about the attendance of the Royal couple at the King’s coronation still remains

It is still not known if Harry and Meghan will attend the King’s coronation on May 6. Earlier this month, a palace insider told People that the Duke and the Dutchess will be invited to the King’s coronation. However, the news outlet also revealed that the royal couple is yet to get an invitation. The estranged Prince also addressed the matter during an interview with ITV, “There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it,” Prince Harry said in the ITV interview.