Kuwait Urges Citizens To Leave UK And Other European Nations Amid Omicron Surge

Kuwait's embassy in the United Kingdom on Sunday, urged nationals to return to Kuwait, citing a substantial and unprecedented surge in Omicron cases. Kuwait's foreign ministry warned Kuwaitis planning to travel overseas to postpone their plans due to the rising incidence of COVID-19 illnesses around the world on Saturday. According to the ministry, the increase in COVID cases has resulted in a high risk of infection, causing countries to alter health measures such as cancelling or postponing flights, making it more difficult for people to travel.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying, "Kuwait’s embassy in the UK recommends that nationals staying in the UK leave it and return home due to an unprecedented rise in infections with the new COVID-19 strain Omicron."

The government has issued an amended travel alert, cautioning against unnecessarily travelling to the United Kingdom, which recorded 162,572 new coronavirus infections on Saturday. In some sections of the country, the highly mutated Omicron strain is dominant.

Moreover, Kuwait embassies in Germany and France have also encouraged their citizens to leave European countries. On Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Europe surpassed 100 million, and governments throughout the continent are working to keep healthcare services from getting overburdened while avoiding punitive measures.

UAE to ban unvaccinated citizens from leaving the country

Furthermore, unvaccinated UAE citizens will be barred from leaving the country beginning January 10, according to the UAE's foreign ministry. According to Emirates News Agency, the UAE hit a new high in daily coronavirus infections on Sunday, with 2,600 new cases confirmed.

As record surges fuelled by the Omicron variant dampened New Year celebrations around the world, the World Health Organization warned that a COVID-19 tsunami was expected to overwhelm health care systems. As the highly transmissible variant propelled infections to levels never seen before in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark, governments are treading a fine line between anti-virus measures and the need to keep society and economy open.

Over Christmas and New Year, the highly transmissible strain led Britain's daily new caseload to rise, with 137,583 new infections recorded in England and Wales on Sunday. In a 24-hour period on Sunday, France recorded 58,432 new confirmed coronavirus cases.

