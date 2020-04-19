Lancashire Police Apologise After Video Of Officer Threatening A Man Goes Viral

The Lancashire Police apologise to the young man after an officer was filmed threatening to ‘make something up’ in order to put him behind the bars. On April 17, a video was filmed and shared widely on the internet of a police officer in Accrington, UK, speaking to a man and threatening him to arrest him. In the video, the man was heard saying ‘I’ve done nothing wrong’, while the police officer said, “I’ll lock you up. We’ll make something up. Who are they going to believe, me or you?”

‘Investigation is underway’

The footage caused an outrage on social media and netizens called for an investigation and for the officer in question to be fired. However, soon after the video was shared on Twitter, the Lancashire Police department released a statement apologising to the young man. In the statement, Chief Constable Andy Rhodes said that the authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and he has also referred the matter to the Professional Standards Department.

The statement further read that the “Police officer apologises without reservation to the young man and the public for the officers completely unacceptable conduct”. It further added, “It only takes one incident of this to undo the hard work of so many”.

Further to our earlier post regarding an incident in Accrington, please see a statement from Chief Constable Andy Rhodes: pic.twitter.com/svR7XVX6qk — Lancashire Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@LancsPolice) April 18, 2020

The matter is being investigated and has been referred to our professional standards department. It is clear from the footage the member of the public deserves an apology which we will attempt to provide him with today. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/X01CGZkV10 — Lancashire Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@LancsPolice) April 18, 2020

This is, however, not the first time that UK police have been criticised. Recently, the social media was ‘infuriated’ after video footage emerged on social media of citizens and police ignoring the two-meter social distancing rules to take part in Clap for Carers on London’s Westminster Bridge. In the video, one could see the police standing with groups of colleagues and members of the public, even though they are the ones who have been handing out fines to people around the country for having a gathering of more than two. Several internet users had also criticised the police officials for their ‘hypocrisy’.

