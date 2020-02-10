The Debate
Lifeboat Rescues Surfer As Storm Ciara Hits UK, Netizens Criticize Man For Risking Lives

UK News

With Storm Ciara creating havoc in the UK, a dramatic video of a lifeboat nearly avoiding getting capsized on a rescue mission went viral on the internet

Lifeboat

With Storm Ciara creating havoc in the United Kingdom, a dramatic video of a lifeboat nearly avoiding getting capsized on a rescue mission went viral on the internet. According to reports, onlooker captured the video of the boat almost tipping over before returning to an upright position.

Read: Storm Ciara Brings Strong Winds And Rain To UK

Netizens applaud RNLI for rescuing surfer

According to reports, no one on the boat suffered injuries and managed to rescue the surfer they were rescuing and returned to land safely. The rescue mission prompted a lot of people to applaud RNLI actions in such dangerous conditions. However, a few even criticised the surfer for endangering his own life and that of the rescuers in such dangerous conditions.

 

Read: Over 200 Flood Warnings Issued As Storm Ciara Hits United Kingdom

 

Read: Riders In The Storm: Dutch Cyclists Brave Storm Ciara

 

 

Read: Windy Race Takes Place Despite Storm Ciara

(With Agency Inputs)

