Lifeboat Rescues Surfer As Storm Ciara Hits UK, Netizens Criticize Man For Risking Lives

With Storm Ciara creating havoc in the United Kingdom, a dramatic video of a lifeboat nearly avoiding getting capsized on a rescue mission went viral on the internet. According to reports, onlooker captured the video of the boat almost tipping over before returning to an upright position.

Incredible @Hastingsrnli footage captured today by a member of public. Everyone onboard is safe and well. Casualty made it to shore. Thanks to your support our lifeboat crew receive the best training and lifeboats, to withstand these types of conditions. #PerfectStorm #StormCiara pic.twitter.com/Cvr9cHjv6L — RNLI (@RNLI) February 9, 2020

Read: Storm Ciara Brings Strong Winds And Rain To UK

Netizens applaud RNLI for rescuing surfer

According to reports, no one on the boat suffered injuries and managed to rescue the surfer they were rescuing and returned to land safely. The rescue mission prompted a lot of people to applaud RNLI actions in such dangerous conditions. However, a few even criticised the surfer for endangering his own life and that of the rescuers in such dangerous conditions.

Shows the Shannon in a world class light... Awesome design, awesome crew



Great to hear all are safe — RedCosmonaut (@RedCosmonaut) February 9, 2020

Living on an island makes us appreciate everything you do. #RNLI were my backstop for patient evacuation in Orkney. Thank you. — Malcolm Alexander (@Doc_Malcolm_A) February 9, 2020

Read: Over 200 Flood Warnings Issued As Storm Ciara Hits United Kingdom

I’m in such awe of @Hastingsrnli and @RNLI going out in the conditions today and so proud of our Hastings crew and amazing lifeboat, well done all and glad you got home safely — Helen Wolstenholme (@HLWolstenholme) February 9, 2020

You’re all marvellous, every single one of you a legend. Just given you a donation, hoping others do the same. — 🕷Liz Anderson🥂📚🖋🏺📷 🍸 (@liz_lizanderson) February 9, 2020

Read: Riders In The Storm: Dutch Cyclists Brave Storm Ciara

I just gave a one off donation on top of my standing order. If everyone who watches this video does the same it will help fund the charity funded and volunteer heroes who are the @RNLI #rnli #NotAllHeroesWearCapes — Simon Halstead (@Simonfesta) February 9, 2020

This really upsets me to see the conditions you all had to deal with today. Surely despite being a charity in these circumstances can you not charge this person a fee for putting other people's lives at risk? Seriously why go surfing in a storm. Truly unbelievable. #IRRESPONSIBLE — Alana Cowell (@AlanaCowell1) February 9, 2020

It really is irresponsible but our lifeboat boys will always go out to help. They never judge - no doubt they gave a bit of advice though! I think many people who have been rescued do show their gratitude in the appropriate way. — Norma Moore (@Mousehole1) February 9, 2020

Read: Windy Race Takes Place Despite Storm Ciara

(With Agency Inputs)