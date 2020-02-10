Over 200 Flood Warnings Issued As Storm Ciara Hits United Kingdom

As Storm Ciara hit the United Kingdom, more than 200 warnings were issued from the Environment Agency. According to reports, sirens were sounded in a few parts of the county of West Yorkshire to warn people of a potential risk of floods. Many residents of Radcliffe, Ramsbottom and Bury were asked to evacuate and leave as the water level of river Irwell swelled up.

While talking to a local media outlet, Bury's councillor, Tamoor Tariq said that the flooding had not taken place, adding that the council was coordinating their plan and were getting sandbags in case of any eventuality. He further added that there is no time frame but there is a strong possibility that it might happen.

Areas around Leeds issued a red flood warning

According to reports, areas around Leeds have already been issued a red flood warning, prompting officials to use sirens to alert the residents. While talking to a local media outlet, one of the residents of Cheshire said that the storm resulted in one of the worst weather conditions, adding at the moment it was not as bad as the 2007 flooding.

He added that the siren warning system was installed after the 2007 flooding because at that time residents did not receive a warning. The resident also said that a few people complained about not being able to go to work because of roads being blocked by fallen trees and floodwater.

Environment agency issues warning

One of the warnings by United Kingdom's environment agency stated, "This flood warning remains in force for the River Ure at Milby Island due to heavy rain associated with Storm Ciara. Widespread heavy rain has caused levels to rise on Sunday and overnight into Monday morning, 10/02/2020. River levels are currently around 15.5m at Boroughbridge and are rising slowly. Levels are expected to continue rising until around 09:30 on Monday morning".

"Please take care around flooded areas and do not drive or walk through floodwaters. We are monitoring the situation closely. Our Incident Room is open, and operational staff have been out clearing trash screens. We will update this message in 8 hours or as the situation changes."

