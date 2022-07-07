Liz Truss Leaves G20 Meet Early To Garner Tory Leadership Support For UK PM Post

United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss made an early exit from the crucial G20 meeting in Indonesia in order to rally support for her campaign to succeed Boris Johnson as the country's new Prime Minister. This comes after Johnson decided to step down from his post on Thursday, July 7. However, he stated that he would continue to be in the post till his successor is elected by the Conservative party. According to The Guardian, some diplomats expressed surprise at Truss' decision because they believe the G20 summit will be a crucial opportunity for the west to directly confront Russia over its unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

The foreign secretary's approach is also likely to worry Britain's allies in central Europe, who don't want to see the British government thrown off balance and distracted at such a crucial and challenging juncture in the Ukraine war, The Guardian reported. According to Truss's supporters, the United States and other western nations will be more than capable of presenting their case to Russia at the G20. It is widely acknowledged that Russia has advanced further than the west anticipated in securing tacit support or neutrality from some of the key G20 nations, including Saudi Arabia and India.

Truss might lose a runoff to Ben Wallace, UK's YouGov poll suggests

According to reports, Truss's hasty departure from Bali also indicates that she is aware of the need to influence the backbench Tory MPs who will choose the final two candidates for the leadership position through their nominations. According to an early YouGov poll of Conservative members, Truss could lose a runoff to Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, by a two-to-one margin. However, the UK Foreign Secretary is being seen as one of the top contenders to be the next premier of the country.

Johnson has made the right decision, says Truss

Meanwhile, Truss stated that Johnson has made the right decision. She further stated that the government under his leadership had many achievements. Notably, Johnson agreed to resign after Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, one of his closest aides, suggested him step down for the benefit of the country.

The PM has made the right decision.



The Government under Boris's leadership had many achievements - delivering Brexit, vaccines and backing Ukraine.



We need calmness and unity now and to keep governing while a new leader is found. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) July 7, 2022

Image: AP