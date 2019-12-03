Is London The Most Vegan-friendly City In The World? Details Here

London gets the tag of the most vegan-city in the world for the second consecutive year, according to an online restaurant guide.

More vegan restaurants are adding up to the existing list in the last few years. Presently, there are 125 vegan restaurants in a five-mile radius within the city and there are 152 fully vegan restaurants spread across London.

According to Google Trends, people's interest in veganism has increased five times in the last five years between 2014 and 2019 in the United Kingdom. HappyCow claimed as the largest vegan and vegetarian restaurant guide in the world states that London is the first city on its list to reach 100 vegan-friendly restaurants in 2017. "Veganism continues to become a mainstream lifestyle in London, and this city takes veganism to a new level," HappyCow said in its survey.

READ: NATO Under Friendly Fire As Leaders Ready For London Summit

The HappyCow list ranks cities on three factors--the number of vegan restaurants in a five-mile radius in the most vegan restaurant-dense area in each city, the number of vegan, vegetarian, veg-option restaurants in the same five-mile radius, and vegan restaurant count to population density.

HappyCow said, "The two locations of the world's first vegan chicken shops, The Temple of Seitan, continue to thrive in London with their signature fried plant-based chicken and mac and cheese. Ethnic favourites include Itadakizen Japenese Macrobiotic restaurant, Zionly Manna with the delicious Caribbean/African food, Andu Caffe on the east side for Ethiopian and also on the east side is the new Mauritian and Caribbean-inspired restaurant called Rogue Vegan."

According to the Vegan Society's larger survey, the number of vegans quadrupled from 2014-18 and in 2018, there were approximately 6,00,000 vegans in the UK, equivalent to 1.16 per cent of the British population.

As per a study by the University of Oxford, we could save eight million human lives, reduce green-house emissions by one-third and avoid climate damages of $1.5 trillion by 2050 if the world decides to go vegan.

In the recent discussion of the United Nations held in Geneva, Switzerland, the UN experts sais that switching to a plant-based diet can help fight climate change. Although the scientists did not openly call for everyone to become vegan or vegetarian, they said that if the individuals cut down on eating meat, more people can be fed using less land.