UK: Terror Becomes Crucial Issue In Elections After London Bridge Attack

In the aftermath of London Bridge Attack, Prime Minister of Britain Boris Johnson said that he had ordered the nation to step up their monitoring of convicted terrorists released early from prison. On December 1, Johnson also revealed that nearly 74 people with terror convictions had earlier released from prison in a similar way to Usman Khan, who left the jail in December 2018 and stabbed two people to death on November 29. As the country enters the last few days before snap general elections to end the parliamentary deadlock on Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc, the country is intensifying its terror checks.

Terror: crucial issue in elections

Usman Khan has become a political issue just ten days ahead of UK's December 12 elections. Johnson has blamed the Labour Party for changing the law in 2008 and allowed early release of the prisoners. Johnson, on the other hand, has promised that if he wins these elections, his government will end early release for terror offences and introduces minimum 14-year sentences, and those who are convicted will never be released. However, these proposals were not mentioned in the formal manifesto of the Conservatives which was released on December 1. Johnson has received intense backlash for politicising the terror attack including the father of the first-named victim.

Read - Boris Johnson On London Bridge Attack: 74 Terror Prisoners Released Early

The opposition claims that Conservatives have been in power for nearly a decade and had not talked about strengthening the terror laws until Friday when Khan killed two people. Other parties have also argued changes of sentencing laws introduced in the 1990s under the Conservative government had also attributed to the early release system. Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn said in an interview with international media that there has to be an examination of how British prison services function and things that happen to the prisoners 'crucially' after they are released. The greatest opposition for the Conservatives, the Labour Party has also not mentioned 'terror' in their manifesto.

Read - Best If US Keeps Out Of UK Election: Boris Johnson Tells Donald Trump

Johnson also said that the prisoners are being properly invigilated in order to make sure there is no threat to the nation. The UK PM also added that the British government has taken a lot of action in the last 48 hours since the attack happened. The 28-year-old, Khan was shot dead by the police on London Bridge while he was wearing a vest of fake explosives after his stabbing spree at nearby prisoner rehabilitation event. ISIS claimed responsibility for the stabbing rampage on the London Bridge, that killed two and injured three seriously.

Those changes meant that although four senior judges considered that Khan was dangerous, he was to be automatically released half-way through because of Labour’s 2008 law. That is why we are determined to change this & ensure dangerous terrorists serve their full sentence (16/16) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 1, 2019

Read - Boris Johnson: Anybody Involved In London Bridge Attack Would Be Brought To Justice

Read - Boris Johnson's Conservative Party Uses Edited Footage To Push Brexit Agenda