Good News: London Residents Clap For Medical Workers Fighting COVID-19 On Frontline

A week after people in the United Kingdom came out to clap and cheer for the National Health Service (NHS) workers for their contributions in the fight against coronavirus, another 'Clap for Our Carers' campaign was held at 8 pm on April 9. People in London came out of their homes on Thursday to appreciate the hard work being put in by the healthcare workers across the country and for risking their lives at the frontline. The latest round of support for emergency responders was the third in three weeks, taking inspiration from countries like Spain and India.

People took to their balconies, gardens, windows in the United Kingdom to applaud for the NHS workers with charities calling for cash contributions along with claps and pot clanging. The NHS Charities have asked people to show their support for medical workers by texting 'clap' along with a message of support and a donation of £5 to 70507. This came as the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved out of the intensive care last night. johnson who tested positive for coronavirus 11 days ago was admitted to a hospital in Westminster on April 5 after symptoms became severe.

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed more than 95,700 lives across the world and has infected over 16,05,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of the COVID-19 death toll. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: @LangleyHaven/Twitter)