London: Thousands Of Demonstrators Take To Streets To Protest Against Taliban Regime

As Taliban fighters entered Kabul on August 15, Sunday and sought the unconditional surrender of the Central Government, people across the world, especially the United States and the United Kingdom, started protesting against their own government. On August 21, Saturday, thousands of people took to the streets in support of Afghanistan near Hyde Park in central London.

According to a report by Russian News Agency, the protesters turned on national music and unfurled a huge flag of Afghanistan. They carried posters calling for democracy and "immediate action" from the international community to stop the Taliban.

Boris Johnson said he had little choice but to follow the decision of Biden

The Afghan Association Paiwand said that the event had been authorised by the city authorities. Meanwhile, the police are on duty at the scene. Earlier on August 18, Wednesday, lawmakers across the political spectrum criticised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for abandoning Afghanistan to the whims of the Taliban and of undermining Britain’s position in the world. Johnson's own party leaders also voiced strong regrets over the chaotic turn of events in Afghanistan. However, Johnson said he had little choice but to follow the decision of US President Joe Biden to take American troops out of Afghanistan by the end of August.

“The West could not continue this US-led mission, a mission conceived and executed in support of America, without American logistics, without U.S. airpower and without American might,” he said.

Afghan people protest against the Taliban regime

Earlier, several provinces across Afghanistan witnessed protests with Afghans taking to the streets holding Afghanistan's national flag, which is no longer in use since the Taliban seized control of Kabul. Meanwhile, people with ties to Afghanistan blamed US President Joe Biden for betraying the people of the war-torn country and demand sanctioning Pakistan as hundreds of people protested Sunday afternoon outside the White House. The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate their citizens from the country in an attempt to secure their own people. Video footage that could become some of the defining images of the fall of Kabul, Afghans desperate to escape the Taliban takeover clung to the side of a departing U.S. military jet that has stunned the whole world.

