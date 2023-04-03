LSE Student Claims He Faced Discrimination Due To 'anti-India Rhetoric And Hinduphobia'

Karan Kataria, a lawyer pursuing postgraduate studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science, is alleged to have faced personal, vicious and targeted attacks at the campus due to "anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia". Kataria, who is also a student academic representative-Master of Legislative Laws (LLM), claimed that he was disqualified from running for the General Secretary of the LSE Student Union (LSESU) because of his "Indian and Hindu identity."

Taking to Twitter, Kataria, in a statement titled "Injustice knows no boundaries: My struggle against discrimination in LSE Student Union Elections", said that he comes from a middle-class farmer's family in Haryana and is a first-generation university-level graduate in his family.

I have faced personal, vicious, and targeted attacks due to the anti-India rhetoric and Hinduphobia. I demand that the @lsesu is transparent about its reasoning.



I will not be a SILENT victim of Hinduphobia.

The lawyer stated that when he started his postgraduate studies at LSE, he sincerely hoped to strive for and further fulfil his passion for student welfare. "But my dreams were shattered when a deliberately orchestrated smear campaign was launched against me solely because of my Indian and Hindu identity," he claimed.

"At the Law School, one of LSE's most extensive and diverse cohorts, I was honoured to be elected as my cohort's Academic Representative, I was also elected as a Delegate to the National Union for Students in a short period. Keeping in mind my extensive engagement in student welfare-related positions at LSE, my peers motivated me to run for the post of General Secretary of the LSE Student Union (LSESU). Unfortunately, some individuals could not bear to see an Indian-Hindu leading the LSESU and resorted to vilifying my character and very identity in what was clearly in line with the alarming cancel culture which is uprooting our social communities," Kataria alleged.

Moreover, Karan Kataria claimed that despite receiving immense support from students of all nationalities, he was disqualified from the General Secretary election of the LSESU.

"The allegations against me ranged from being homophobic, Islamophobic, queerphobic and Hindu nationalist. Following it, multiple complaints were lodged against me. Many false accusations were made to discredit my image and character when, to the contrary, I have always advocated for positive change and social harmony," he alleged.

'LSESU cancelled my candidature undemocratically,' claims student

"Instead of identifying and punishing the wrongdoers who initiated this hateful campaign, the LSESU cancelled my candidature undemocratically without providing any proof or evidence of the allegations against me. This decision is a gross violation of the principles of natural justice. The LSESU conveniently disqualified me without hearing my side of the story or revealing the votes I received," he added.

Furthermore, Kataria claimed that Indian students were bullied and targeted for their "national and religious identities". He alleged that the students raise the issue but it was brushed aside by LSESU.

"The silent treatment of the students' complaints about such unacceptable behaviour also justifies the accusation of Hinduphobia against the LSESU. As a social sciences student, I strongly believe in upholding democratic values and respecting the personal opinions and ideologies of others. However, the LSESU's actions show an authoritarian, undemocratic, xenophobic and biased mindset that cannot digest social harmony, diversity and an engaging Indian-Hindi student," he wrote.

Kataria urged LSE leadership to support him and ensure justice prevails in the interest of all students. "Let us uphold the values of Dr BR Ambedkar's alma mater and ensure that all voices are heard on this big, diverse campus," he said.