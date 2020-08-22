Mahatma Gandhi's Rare Glasses Auctioned For $340,000 In UK; See Video Of Incredible Moment

East Bristol Auctions, UK announced that a pair of Mahatma Gandhi's glasses found in auction house’s letterbox have sold for $340,000 (approx. £260,000). In a post on Facebook, the UK auction house announced that the “incredible item was sold for incredible price” in a phone bid by an American collector just six minutes into an auction. Staff had found the glasses in a plain envelope earlier this month. Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said the eyewear was expected to bring to the centre more than $19,634 (approx. £15,000) as per reports.

“See the moment Gandhi's Glasses sell for £260,000, “ East Bristol Auctions wrote in the post, sharing the footage. “We found them just 4 weeks ago in our letterbox, left there by a gentleman whose uncle had been given them by Gandhi himself. An incredible result for an incredible item! Thanks to all those who bid,” it added. Auctioneer Andrew Stowe reportedly said that it was a new record for the auction centre and the elderly man from Mangotsfield who had brought the pair would split the money with his daughter. A relative of Mangotsfield had met Gandhi on a visit to South Africa in the 1920s. Since then, the glasses that Gandhi had given to the relative had been passed down to the family since generations, Stowe reportedly confirmed. Gandhi’s pair of glasses held historical relevance for people across the globe, he added.

Calling the auction as one of the most important find in the company's history, Stowe had earlier said that the owner "nearly had a heart attack" when he learnt about its worth. Someone popped them into the letterbox on one random night and they stayed there, hanging out, he reportedly added. One of the staff handed them to the centre and said there was a note saying they were Gandhi's glasses. Stowe then used the phone number on the note and traced the item's seller, who was an elderly man who lived in the local area.

Item owner worked in South Africa

The man informed the centre that his uncle worked for British Petroleum at the time and was stationed in South Africa, and these were gifted by way of thanks from Gandhi for some good deed. The team started doing some research and realised the glasses were worth quite a considerable amount, according to the reports.

