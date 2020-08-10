UK: Mahatma Gandhi's Gold Plated Glasses To Be Auctioned In East Bristol

On August 9, the staff at East Bristol Auctions, UK announced that a pair of Mahatma Gandhi's glasses would-be put-on sale after spending a weekend sitting at the auction house's letterbox. Staff found the glasses in a plain envelope on an August 9 morning, according to reports. Auctioneer Andrew Stowe said the eyewear is expected to bring to the centre more than £15,000.

Calling the auction as one of the most important find in the company's history, Stowe reportedly said that the owner "nearly had a heart attack" when he learnt about its worth. Someone popped them into our letterbox on a Friday night and they stayed there until Monday - literally hanging out, he added. One of the staff handed them to the centre and said there was a note saying they were Gandhi's glasses, Stowe reportedly said. Stowe then used the phone number on the note and traced the item's seller, who was an elderly man who lived in the local area. The man informed the centre that the glasses had been passed to him from his uncle, who told him they were given to him by Gandhi while he was stationed in South Africa, as per reports.

Read: Video Of A Man Doing Yoga While Surfing Leaves Netizens Stunned | Watch

Read: New Zealand PM Pays Visit To Temple In Auckland, Netizens Applaud Her 'quality Leadership'

Gifted by way of thanks from Gandhi

Auctioneers at East Bristol Auctions reportedly said in an item guide that the man’s the uncle worked for British Petroleum at the time and was stationed in South Africa, and it can be presumed that these were gifted by way of thanks from Gandhi for some good deed. The team started doing some research and realized the glasses were worth quite a considerable amount of money, Stowe said, according to a media report, adding, that the glasses have been valued at £10,000 - £15,000 ($13,000 - $19,500). They are expected to sell for "a considerable amount" more, Stowe added. Further, the auctioneers researched the item's timeline, and are now confident about the story and the glasses' providence.

Read: Author Seeks Advice In 4 Words On Social Media, Netizens Respond Hilariously

Read: Cheetah Makes Purr Sounds As Man Gives It A Neck Massage, Netizens Call It 'cute'

(Image Credit: Facebook/ East Bristol Auctions)