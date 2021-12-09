Man Dies After Suffering 'very Rare Reaction' To AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Jab In UK: Report

In a shocking incident, a 41-year-old man in the United Kingdom's Plymouth died from a severe brain-bleed, 11 days after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, an inquest has heard, local media reported.

The deceased, Adam Bounds complained of feeling cold and headaches after receiving an AstraZeneca jab. According to a report published in PlymouthLive, he suffered from a 'very rare reaction' called "vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia," which has so far affected 260 people in the UK.

The 41-year-old became extremely sick after returning from a friend's barbecue, and the next day, his condition continued to deteriorate to the point that he could not stand on his legs with no strength in his body. After he was admitted at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, a CT scan revealed that Adam suffered an acute right-frontal lobe haemorrhage which caused compression of the brain stem. He told the doctor that he had vomited thrice in the night and once in the morning and, as his consciousness decreased, he was immediately admitted to the emergency department, PlymouthLive reported.

Deceased's brain had become 'very swollen and very tense'

As per the PlymouthLive report, Adam underwent surgery, and the doctor noted that his brain had become "very swollen and very tense," and there was no improvement, despite clearing the blockage. The surgeons decided to stop the craniotomy further "due to futility as to the appearance of the very swollen and very tense brain and the absence of response to the hematoma evacuation was associated with a negligible chance of survival and recovery". The cause of death of the 41-year-old was given as intracerebral haemorrhage (operated).

Later, in the post mortem report, it was found Adam suffered from "massive intracerebral bleed". The test report showed that a "reduction in platelet count" and a low platelet level could cause internal bleeding. Doctors noted that a low platelet count in a healthy person could possibly be due to their immune system, which directly attacks the attacked platelets and reduces them.

A senior coroner, Ian Arrow, noted that Adam was vaccinated 11 days before his death, explaining, "On the balance of probabilities, this created a vaccine-induced thrombocytopenia," adding, "Adam had a low platelet count, making him vulnerable to haemorrhage. He was given platelets but sadly succumbed to a haemorrhage."

