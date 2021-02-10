Man Starts Fundraising Campaign To Send Flat-Earther Into Space To Prove Planet Is Round

A man from the United Kingdom has started a fundraising campaign on the internet to collect money for sending a flat-earth believer into space to show the entire community the Earth not flat. The man named Marc Gauld is planning to raise a whopping £2,50,000 in order to secure a seat on a Virgin Galactic flight, which is scheduled to take off later this year but may get delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Gauld is urging people to donate as the mission will finally disprove or prove their theory.

"If flat earthers truly want to prove flat earth then I would expect most donations to come from the flat earther community," Gauld wrote on his GoFundMe page. Gauld, who lives in Scotland, has managed to raise £155 of the £2,50,000 target he has set on the page. Gauld says that once the funds are raised he will hold an application process for high-ranking flat earthers who would like to become the first flat earther in space. "One lucky flat earther will be chosen for disappointing the rest of the flat earthers," Gauld wrote on his GoFundMe page.

Gauld, while speaking to Daily Record, said he has many friends who are flat earthers and he feels annoyed by their nonsense talk. Gauld added that he also contacted billionaires Elon Musk and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic to fund his idea, but is still waiting for a reply.

Who are flat earthers?

Flat earthers are a group of people who believe the Earth is flat and not spherical despite evidence to prove their pseudoscientific conspiracy wrong. They allege that the governments across the world have hatched this conspiracy together to convince people that the Earth is round. Flat earthers also believe that the astronauts sent into space are just actors, who faked moon landing in front of a green screen.

