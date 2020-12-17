Virgin Galactic Reveals Pictures Of Spacesuits For Pilots For Commercial Space Program

Virgin Galactic’s commercial space program has already been gaining positive remarks from the industry. Now it has been announced that the outfits that will be worn by the crew and the passengers onboard will also be equally amazing.

The speciality of the designs of spacesuits

Virgin Galactic shared pictures of the spacesuits that the pilots will be wearing on these flights. These special eye-catching spacesuits were designed as a collaborative work with Virgin Galactic’s Technical Spacewear Partner Under Armour. According to the officials of Virgin Galactic, the brief that was given to the design team at Under Armour was that they must design a non-pressurized spacesuit for spaceship two. The spacesuit must also convey the role of the pilot in the mission of Virgin galactic. It should also be practical so that it could support the needs of the pilot when the person will be flying at a speed three times more than the speed of sound.

The flight suit of the pilot has changed over the past few decades. This has been done to get a certain look and function and also for efficient performance. The spacesuits that have been developed for spaceship two will provide support, comfort, great movement, and efficient temperature management. According to officials at Under Armour, the goal of making the spacesuit was to make the pilot feel confident and not be distracted at a major moment.

The company also revealed that the spacesuit is ultra-lightweight and weighs just 2.2 pounds. It is equipped with shoulder cushioning that provides great comfort to the pilots who are strapped to their seats by the seat straps. It also comes with breathable fabrics that help in maintaining the body temperature of the pilot through different phases of the flight.

The passenger, as well as the suit of the pilot, is royal blue. This gives the feeling that the passengers and the crew are part of one team. The only difference between the pilot and the passenger suit is that the crew suits have black striping on the sides.

Also included in the spacesuits of the pilot are the pilot wings emblems of the Virgin Galactic. This showcases the spirit of flight and also is representative of the speed, elegance, and dynamism that one associates with Virgin Galactic flights.

These suits will be tested at the earliest as the first human spaceflight will start soon on 11th December. The mission will begin from Spaceport America in New Mexico.