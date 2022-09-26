As Pakistan is facing the worst ever flooding, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, who was in London, had a tough time as several "PTI supporters" heckled her on the streets and chanted "chorni chorni" (thief, thief). Several videos which are now viral on the internet show overseas Pakistani criticising the minister for paying foreign visits amid flood devastation across the country. Some even entered the coffee shop with the minister and criticised her for paying Rs 2,000 for a cup of coffee. In the video, people were seen saying, "How shameless she is. When the country is facing floods with thousands killed and countless missing... she is enjoying coffee in London."

A Terrorism Case Was Registered Against Honourable PML-N Leader Marriyum Aurangzeb For Trying To Incite Hatred By Using Religion Card So Any Religious Extremist Could Take Life Of Former PM Imran Khan.

While on the streets, some women protestors criticised her for carrying a handbag of an expensive brand. A woman in the video was seen saying Aurangzeb of "making grand claims on television there but here she does not carry a dupatta on her head." However, the minister exhibited utmost patience and remained calm over time. In some videos, she could be seen convincing the protestors and urging them to have dialogue instead of heckling her. "This attitude is harmful to the image of Pakistan. You asked me three questions and I have answered them all. This is a way of having a decent conversation,” the minister told the protester.

مرشد نے کہا تھا یہ دنیا میں جہاں بھی جائیں گے لوگ انکو چور غدار کہیں گے 😂#MaryamAurangzeb pic.twitter.com/xV4DumwK6h — Urooj Arif (@UroojArifkhan) September 25, 2022

Marriyum Aurangzeb blames Imran Khan for inciting hate politics

Later in a tweet, the information minister blamed the former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for the incident and said, “Sad to see the toxic impact IK’s politics of hate & divisiveness has had on our brothers & sisters. I stayed & answered each & every question they had.” Meanwhile, several Pakistani ministers came in support of Aurangzeb and caller her a great lady for showing patience despite facing protests in the UK.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail saluted Aurangzeb for her "grace and composure" in the face of such harassment and baseless lies. "I salute my sister @Marriyum_A for her grace and composure in the face of such harassment and baseless lies from that uncouth woman (who can be heard but thankfully cannot be seen)," he said in a tweet. In a reply, Marriyum said she has seen how the finance minister has been struggling to save the country from economic disaster. "I have seen how hard you @MiftahIsmail have worked day and night to save Pakistan from default and to avert the economic disaster created by Imran Khan. You deserve appreciation from the entire nation and especially of PMLN," she said.

