Meghan Denies Skipping King's Coronation Over Letters; Slams Rumours As 'ridiculous'

On Saturday, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle trashed reports that she has refused to attend the coronation of the British King Charles III next month over letters she exchanged with the monarch about "unconscious bias" in the royal family. Markle put to rest the rumours saying that it was "frankly ridiculous" that such an assumption was circulating in the media. Markle wrote letters to the King after the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, as reported by The Telegraph.

Markle wrote to Charles about 'racism'

Markle had accused a senior Royal of 'racism' for the skin colour of her then-unborn son Archie. Rumours were rife that Markle would be skipping King's coronation over then Prince of Wales' response to her allegations. However, in a statement on Saturday, she labelled the claims as “false” and “ridiculous.” The Duchess of Sussex has penned letters to her father-in-law after making strings of bombshell revelations in the 2021 interview that was condemned by the Royal family. At the time, she had been vocal about her belief with the King that an unnamed senior royal bore a certain prejudice toward her.

Prince Harry confirmed in the interview that there were “concerns and conversations” about the colour of their unborn son’s skin. In a separate interview after the release of his memoir Spare, Prince Harry and Markle denied that they alleged a member of the Royal family was racist towards their son. Harry then revealed that Markle will stay behind in California and look after the kids while he will attend the coronation ceremony in May alone. It is also Harry and Markle's son Archie's fourth birthday. Reports also emerged that Prince Harry has been exceedingly "homesick" and so “desperate” to attend King Charles' coronation. Harry has made numerous calls to King Charles trying to make plans, it was reported.

“Harry was desperate to come back for the coronation and spend quality time with his family,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

Buckingham Palace announced that the Duchess of Sussex would skip King Charles’ May 6 coronation and that Prince Harry will be attending it alone. Markle's close friend, Omid Scobie, released a statement from the Sussexes on Twitter. In her response, Markle labelled the claims circulating about the letters as completely "false."

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago. Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous," the statement read. "We encourage tabloid media and various other royal correspondents to stop exhausting the circus that they alone are creating," it added.

Britain's King Charles had also earlier asked the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, to convince Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation ceremony. Charles attempted to broker an agreement between his two sons who had a fallout after Harry's memoir 'Spare' in order to pave the way for the Duke and Duchess to attend his ceremony, sources at Lambeth Palace had told the UK's Daily Mail. It was, however, still doubtful then whether Harry and Meghan would attend the Westminster Abbey ceremony of King Charles in May as he ascended to the throne last year.