Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Interview With Oprah Decoded By Body Language Expert

A body language expert has released a detailed analysis of Prince Harry and Meghna Markle’s body cues during their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Darren Stanton, a psychologist, and human lie detector elaborated on the bodily communication of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the two revealed their struggles being the active members of Britain's Royal Family.

The couple’s two-hour explosive interview, which aired on CBS, shocked the communities on both sides, the US and the UK as well as created waves worldwide. Meghan Markle opened up about her mental health, issues of racism, at one point, her struggles with suicidal thoughts and denial of help by the British Royals.

Psychologist Stanton, decoding Meghan’s body’s language while she conversed about these issues, told Express that the Duchess of Sussex denoted ‘positive gestures’, and this can be established with her hand positioning over Harry’s throughout the interview. This also indicated that she noticed that her husband was in need of reassurance when she made that gesture. Harry’s body language indicated a lot about the couple’s chemistry, Stanton said, adding that he’s “clearly besotted with her”. He continued that Harry appears “head over heels” and Meghan gives gestures indicating that “she’s with him”.

Hand gesture 'dominance'

A separate body language expert meanwhile, had inspected Meghan’s hand gesture as a sign of dominance. Andrea Gordon told UK broadcaster Express that Meghan held hands with Harry with fingers entwined as opposed to relaxed hand-holding, and that explained the trait. She added that there was also a sense of safety achieved with the couple's hand holding and this, in turn, signified reassurance. The gesture depicts, “I got your back” from Meghan’s side when Harry demonstrated nervousness. Harry’s body language also explained that he wasn’t either accustomed to or fond of cameras. The prince fidgeted and covered his lower torso, a gesture indicative of wanting a barrier.

Meanwhile, earlier last week, body language expert Judi James analyzed Prince Williams' bodily communication when they ventured out to School2 in east London to promote a children's mental health. James told Daily Mail that the Prince was trying to “control his emotions”. His head tilts while walking and responding to reporters indicated acknowledgement and speed indicated “playing it down”.