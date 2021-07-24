Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Possessions 'removed' From Frogmore Cottage

After the explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry announced that he was soon going to release his memoir. As per reports, the announcement did not sit well with the British royal family. Post Prince Harry's book announcement, it is reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's possessions were cleared out from the Frogmore Cottage, where the duo lived before relocating to the US.

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir

As per reports by The Sun, Prince Harry's belongings at the Frogmore Cottage in the UK, from the time he lived there with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, have been removed and placed in storage. The cottage was home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for two years before they stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to the US in January 2020. The news came after Prince Harry announced the release of his memoir that will release in late 2022. As per reports by Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a four-book deal with a publishing house instead of just one book. Harry plans to release the first book during The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Talking about his upcoming memoir, Prince Harry in a statement said, "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become. I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learnt—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think." He added, "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learnt over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also made headlines after the explosive tell-all 90-minute interview with Oprah Winfrey. The couple in the interview spoke about the struggles that they faced as senior members of the British Royal Family. In the interview, the Suits actress made many revelations about her mental health, British tabloids, racism and much more.

Image: AP