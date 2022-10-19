Meghan Markle Extends Support To Iran Women, Dons T-shirt Reading 'women, Life, Freedom'

It has been over a month since the women of Iran engaged in bringing an anti-hijab revolution in their country. The death of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini sparked worldwide outrage, and people from across the globe are expressing their shock at the morality police's brutal treatment. While many celebrities and political leaders have extended their support to Iranian women, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently stood in support of the anti-hijab movement.

Former actor and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, recently met Archwell president Mandana Dayani and executive vice president of global communications Ashley Hansen in LA, California. Dayani and Hansen are both Iranian.

According to the pictures shared by Mandana Dayani on Instagram, during her meeting, Markle wore a black t-shirt which featured Farsi words for "Women, Live, Freedom." Sharing the pictures, Dayani mentioned reflected on how the anti-hijab movement has received support from people across the world and added that she is grateful to work with "incredible women" like Meghan.

She wrote, "Allies have shown up in so many forms over the past month since the death of Mahsa Amini. I am so grateful to work with incredible women like Meghan and my fellow Iranian colleague and friend, Ashley Momtaheni, as we continue to highlight the bravery and courage of the women and young girls on the frontlines of one of the most important feminist movements of our lives."

Dayani further revealed that Markle spoke about the "revolution" which is being led by women and young girls in Iran and praised their courage, bravery, leadership and advocacy of basic human rights. She also thanked Markle for standing up for women around the world.

More about Mahsa Amini's death

A Kurdish-Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini was arrested on September 13 for not wearing her hijab correctly. She was allegedly severely beaten in the police van and went into a coma. Amini died from her multiple injuries three days later, and her death fuelled protests and condemnation from Iranians. Although the police released a video in which Amini could be seen collapsing in the police station, protesters alleged that she suffered horrific injuries while in police custody. Several world leaders, including Barack and Michelle Obama, have extended their support to the movement.

Image: Instagram/@mandanadayani