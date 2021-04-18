Meghan Markle Sent A Special Handwritten Note With A Wreath For Prince Philip's Funeral

As Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle could not attend Prince Philip's funeral, she sent a handwritten note with a wreath to be laid for Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral service in the UK on Saturday. As per reports, Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, is currently pregnant with the couple's second child and therefore was not given clearance to travel to the United Kingdom by her physician at this stage in her pregnancy.

While all the members of Britain's royal family had gathered in Windsor, England, for the funeral of Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99, the Duchess of Sussex, who could not attend the ceremony made sure that the Royal Family knew her thoughts were with them. She reportedly watched the funeral on television from her home in the US.

Meghan ensured she had a part in Prince Philip's funeral

As per reports, the wreath sent by Prince Harry's wife Meghan was designed and handmade by Willow Crosley, who has a long history with Meghan and Harry. She designed the floral arrangements for the nighttime reception of Harry and Meghan's wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018, the christening of their son, Archie in 2019 and the launch event for the Hubb Community cookbook at Kensington Palace.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry personally chose the flowers for their tribute. The wreath includes flowers that represent Prince Philip's Greek heritage, his service to the Royal Marines and June, the month of his birth—including Acanthus mollis (Bear's breeches), the National flower of Greece to represent Philip’s heritage and Eryngium (Sea Holly), to represent the Royal Marines. Even the roses in the wreath were a nod to the Duke’s birth month, June. The wreath also features rosemary to signify remembrance, campanula for gratitude and everlasting love, and lavender for devotion.

Meghan Markle could not attend Prince Philip's funeral

Earlier, Duchess Meghan expressed her condolences over the passing away of the Duke. As per reports, Meghan is expected to deliver her child soon during the summer and thus, was advised against travelling to the UK.

As per international media, a source closed to Duchess Meghan had said that she sincerely wished to be present at the funeral. She wanted to fly to the UK to support her husband at this crucial time. It seems that Meghan was ready to put all the family tensions aside just to be with Harry despite the fact that she and the Royal family are still not on very good terms with each other.

The tensions between them arose post the interview by Oprah Winfrey where both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry opened up about their decisions to step down from their Royal duties. They also shed light on certain inner workings and happenings within the royal family. The couple also extensively spoke about their decision to leave Britain and take a step back. The interview, therefore, caused quite an uproar within the Royal family which has led to certain unrest between them, claim reports.

(Image: AP)