Meghan Markle Wanted To 'support' Harry At Prince Philip's Funeral: Report

Ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral, his grandson Harry has flown from California to UK and has been quarantining as a per the country’s COVID protocols. While Harry is confirmed to attend Saturday’s mourning, his wife Meghan Markel is staying back owing to her second pregnancy. However, in the latest twist in the tale, sources close to the couple have revealed that the Suits alum wanted to “support” her husband in the aftermath of their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Spilling details on the same, a source told E! News that Meghan would have attended Prince Philip’s funeral were she not far along in her pregnancy. Furthermore, the Royal source said that the Duchess of Sussex was ready to “put aside all family tensions” to be there with Harry, but doctors advised her against flying. The source which is deemed to be close to the couple, further added that the couple’s relationship with the royal family was “still not amazing”.

Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they would be taking a break from their Royal duties, speculations about a royal tiff started circulating. The rumours concreted on March 8, after the royal couple revealed inside secrets of the British royal family during an explosive one-on-one with American presenter Oprah. During the confab, they stated the “callous” and “racial” behavior of the crown towards Meghan and Archie. While, the British Royal family is yet to issue statement putting up their side of story, experts think that Philip’s funeral could prove a great opportunity to mend broken ties.

As per the insider, Harry wants to make sure that Meghan and the baby are “healthy and not involved in stressful situations.” Though Meghan and Harry want to reconcile, the source said that the couple has been focused on their “new roots in Montecito and the pregnancy," which comes after the Duchess of Sussex suffered a miscarriage last July.

Prince Philip's funeral

According to the statement of Buckingham Palace, "His Royal Highness's coffin will be carried in a purpose-built Land Rover-which the Duke was involved in the design of - flanked by military Pall Bearers in a small Ceremonial Procession from the State Entrance to St. George's Chapel for the funeral service." The vehicle which will carry the coffin of Prince Philip is believed to be a modified Defender 130 Gun Bus which was commissioned for use by Prince Philip in 2005. Jaguar Land Rover paid tribute to Prince Philip in the statement issued on Twitter.

(Image: AP)