Metal Fans Moshed Without Masks At UK's First Live Music Festival Since Pandemic

The United Kingdom held its first full music festival since the start of the COVID pandemic. The three-day Download Festival, is taking place at Donington Park in central England. The test event is hosting 10,000 guests and is one of a series of test events to see whether mass gatherings can resume without triggering COVID-19 infections.

Absolute SCENES as @therattlesnakes closed The Main Stage last night at Download Pilot. 🔥 It felt SO good to be back in the pit! 🤘 🐍#DownloadPilot pic.twitter.com/KaML5k0w02 — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) June 19, 2021

Music festival in UK

Nearly 10,000 spectators spent the second day of the weekend in total freedom from COVID-19 restrictions. Festival-goers took COVID-19 test before arrival at the event and are required to test again afterwards. The rock fans enjoyed live music without having to socially distance themselves or wear face masks.

The three-day camping-only weekend event started on June 18 at Donington Park. The Download Pilot festival, has 40 UK-based bands including Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari, and Bullet for My Valentine who are performing live for the attendees. Event Promoter Andy Copping said there was a "real sense of euphoria" at the event, which runs through Sunday.

All mass gatherings in Britain were cancelled since March 2020 when the country entered the first of three lockdowns. Now, people are starting to return to performances and sporting events as part of the pilot program.

- @DownloadFest , thank you for making all the waiting worth it.



You guys proved yesterday that live music will persist through everything, and we’re honoured to have been a part of it.



Thank you.



Photography by @bethanmillerco pic.twitter.com/j9m4bwR64t — Holding Absence (@HoldingAbsence) June 19, 2021

Difficult to put into words what yesterday meant to us. It was like waking up from a weird dream. Thank you so much for the energy & love you gave us & to @DownloadFest for making this happen. Live music is coming back. See you soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YQ3pnji4cw — Boston Manor (@BSTNMNR) June 19, 2021

WE'RE BACK WITH A BANG! Friday at Download Pilot looked a little bit like this.... 🤘🔥💥



Saturday is already in full swing with @ENTERSHIKARI, @whileshesleeps, @creepercultuk and more all hitting the stage tonight!#DownloadPilot pic.twitter.com/Gb7zaI8iFS — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) June 19, 2021

COVID-19 situation in UK

The United Kingdom, on June 19, reported 10,321 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths have been registered due to the virus. According to Public Health England, 42,679,268 people have now received the first dose of the vaccine while 31,087,325 people have received both doses of vaccine. According to Public Health England, the cases of Delta coronavirus variant (B.1.617.2). According to PHE, the cases of Delta coronavirus variant (B.1.617.2) has increased by over 33,000 since last week. The health authorities have been urging UK citizens to get vaccinated. Earlier, UK Prime Minister Johnson pushed the easing of restrictions until July 19 and said that the decision will save thousands of lives.

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79



On 19 June, 10,321 new cases and 14 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK.



42,679,268 people have now received the first dose of a #vaccine. 31,087,325 have received a 2nd dose. pic.twitter.com/z7jAPbn696 — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) June 19, 2021

IMAGE: BSTNMNR/Twitter

Inputs from AP