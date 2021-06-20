Last Updated:

Metal Fans Moshed Without Masks At UK's First Live Music Festival Since Pandemic

The United Kingdom held its first live music festival since the pandemic began. The three-day Download Festival, is taking place at Donington Park in England.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
UK

IMAGE: BSTNMNR/Twitter


The United Kingdom held its first full music festival since the start of the COVID pandemic. The three-day Download Festival, is taking place at Donington Park in central England. The test event is hosting 10,000 guests and is one of a series of test events to see whether mass gatherings can resume without triggering COVID-19 infections.

Music festival in UK

Nearly 10,000 spectators spent the second day of the weekend in total freedom from COVID-19 restrictions. Festival-goers took COVID-19 test before arrival at the event and are required to test again afterwards. The rock fans enjoyed live music without having to socially distance themselves or wear face masks. 

READ | UK opens up COVID-19 vaccines to all adults in 'final push' for protection as cases spike

The three-day camping-only weekend event started on June 18 at Donington Park. The Download Pilot festival, has 40 UK-based bands including Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Enter Shikari, and Bullet for My Valentine who are performing live for the attendees. Event Promoter Andy Copping said there was a "real sense of euphoria" at the event, which runs through Sunday. 

READ | UK charity terms Enid Blyton & Rudyard Kipling's books 'racist & xenophic'; netizens balk

All mass gatherings in Britain were cancelled since March 2020 when the country entered the first of three lockdowns. Now, people are starting to return to performances and sporting events as part of the pilot program.

READ | COVID-19: Delta variant caseload rises by over 33,000 in one week in UK

COVID-19 situation in UK

The United Kingdom, on June 19, reported 10,321 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths have been registered due to the virus. According to Public Health England, 42,679,268 people have now received the first dose of the vaccine while 31,087,325 people have received both doses of vaccine. According to Public Health England, the cases of Delta coronavirus variant (B.1.617.2). According to PHE, the cases of Delta coronavirus variant (B.1.617.2) has increased by over 33,000 since last week. The health authorities have been urging UK citizens to get vaccinated. Earlier, UK Prime Minister Johnson pushed the easing of restrictions until July 19 and said that the decision will save thousands of lives. 

READ | Third wave of COVID-19 definitely underway in UK, says vaccine expert

IMAGE: BSTNMNR/Twitter

Inputs from AP

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND