Muslim Woman Praised For Intervening To Stop Antisemitic Abuse In London

A Muslim woman is being hailed as a hero after she intervened an anti-semitic abuse directed towards a Jewish family in London. Filmmaker and author Chris Atkins shared the video on Twitter where a man can be seen reading anti-Jewish Bible passages with a quote ‘the synagogue of satan’ to a Jewish family. The man then started accusing Jews of starting the slave trade.

A male co-passenger confronted him but the man replied, “Get out of my face. I will smack you right in your nose”. The Muslim woman, Asma Shuweikh, intervened when he was making threats. Atkins applauded the co-passengers for standing up to him and called Shuweikh an incredibly brave woman.

Around noon I witnessed appalling anti Semitic abuse towards this Jewish Family on the northern line. Fair play to other passengers who stood up to him. If you recognise the guy please report to ⁦@metpoliceuk⁩ pic.twitter.com/YxzwAnDqTJ — Chris Atkins (@scatatkins) November 22, 2019

'Hero of London'

Social media applauded the Shuweikh for her brave confrontation and hailed her as 'hero of London'.

This Muslim woman in a hijab who intervened to protect an Orthodox Jewish family from anti-Semitic abuse, *after* the man hurling the abuse *at a child* threatened to punch someone for trying to stop it, is a hero. I'm in awe of her courage and her valor. Eshet chayil mi yimza. https://t.co/jQFWItiLgG — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) November 22, 2019

Vicious anti-Semitism towards a Jewish father and son on the tube. Heroic Muslim woman steps in to try and shut up the bigot. https://t.co/aXWxxPlE55 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 22, 2019

The Jewish man, who was subjected to antisemitic abuse, release a statement through Campaign Against Antisemitism saying, "This Tube journey has left me with mixed feelings about society. On the one hand my wife, my children and I were subject to vile abuse in a full Tube carriage, however, I am grateful for those who stood up for me.”

Shuweikh said that she was overwhelmed by the response and comments from people from different faiths and backgrounds. She said that she knew, being a Muslim woman, what it is like to be attacked and dehumanised for someone's faith. The man has been arrested in Birmingham on allegations of committing racially motivated public order offence.

