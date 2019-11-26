The Debate
The Debate
Muslim Woman Praised For Intervening To Stop Antisemitic Abuse In London

UK News

A Muslim woman was hailed as a hero after she intervened an anti-semitic abuse, by reading anti-Jewish Bible passages, directed towards a Jewish family.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Muslim woman

A Muslim woman is being hailed as a hero after she intervened an anti-semitic abuse directed towards a Jewish family in London. Filmmaker and author Chris Atkins shared the video on Twitter where a man can be seen reading anti-Jewish Bible passages with a quote ‘the synagogue of satan’ to a Jewish family. The man then started accusing Jews of starting the slave trade. 

A male co-passenger confronted him but the man replied, “Get out of my face. I will smack you right in your nose”. The Muslim woman, Asma Shuweikh, intervened when he was making threats. Atkins applauded the co-passengers for standing up to him and called Shuweikh an incredibly brave woman.

Read: England Support 'emotional' Archer After Racist Abuse In New Zealand

'Hero of London'

Social media applauded the Shuweikh for her brave confrontation and hailed her as 'hero of London'.

The Jewish man, who was subjected to antisemitic abuse, release a statement through Campaign Against Antisemitism saying, "This Tube journey has left me with mixed feelings about society. On the one hand my wife, my children and I were subject to vile abuse in a full Tube carriage, however, I am grateful for those who stood up for me.”

Read: Thousands Protest In Netherlands Against 'racist Dutch Tradition'

Shuweikh said that she was overwhelmed by the response and comments from people from different faiths and backgrounds. She said that she knew, being a Muslim woman, what it is like to be attacked and dehumanised for someone's faith. The man has been arrested in Birmingham on allegations of committing racially motivated public order offence.

Read: WWE 2K20: After Massive Global Hack, Game Makers Apologise For Racist Posts

Read: Protest March To La Paz Against Anti Indigeneous, Racist Coup In Bolivia

Published:
